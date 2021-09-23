Gibraltar freediver in sixth place after first day at AIDA World Championships

Dean Chipolina, a Gibraltar freediver competing in the AIDA World Championships as part of the Great Britain team completed a successful first day of competition with a sixth placing.

Dean Chipolina completed his first dive with a personal best in the 85m depth.

He was to receive a White card for today's CWTB World Championship with his dive putting him in 6th place.

Writing on his social media pages he described conditions as “not great above the surface and deteriorating fast making it a little more stressful than I wanted but once my dive started everything fell into place as it should making it very enjoyable and controlled.”

This was only his third dive with bifins and another personal best.

Reacting to Dean Chipolina’s achieving a new personal best in competition for freediving at the 27th AIDA World Championship held in Cyprus the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo said: “This is another great achievement by a Gibraltarian in an international competition. Dean’s achievement is a risky and magnificent one and shows how Gibraltar continues to make waves even in the depths of the ocean”.

Follow the link to see the dive -



Updated with Chief Ministers congratulations.