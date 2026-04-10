Gibraltar futsal fall to hosts Montenegro

Gibraltar might have conceded within the first minute of play. However, they were also testing the Montenegro keeper just a couple of minutes later, a well-intercepted move providing confidence for the minutes that followed.

The Gibraltar coach was warned after pushing the ball further away from a player just feet from the official.

Gibraltar were showing growing confidence as the minutes progressed. Montenegro failed to push Gibraltar back and instead found themselves forced into their own half. However, the next clear chance fell to Montenegro, who forced a corner and then saw a shot go over the bar.

This gave Montenegro some confidence going forward, as they had two further attempts. Gibraltar, although doing well to apply pressure, lacked that final punch during those early ten minutes. The hosts, however, were far from controlling the match.

The Gibraltar keeper came up with a good block to deny Montenegro, keeping Gibraltar in the game.

With eleven minutes played, the hosts had their first stern warning after an off-the-ball incident left a Gibraltar player floored.

On twelve minutes, Montenegro found their second, squeezing the ball past the defender, post, and keeper after a rebound. Although not controlling the game, Montenegro were getting more chances at goal than Gibraltar.

The goal momentarily caused some uncertainty, with Gibraltar lucky not to concede a third quickly after.

However, stepping back up and sticking to their gameplay, Gibraltar continued to make this a difficult challenge for the hosts.

Montenegro were not afraid to test from distance when chances opened up, forcing the Gibraltar keeper to palm a shot away with four minutes left before the break.

In contrast, Gibraltar struggled going forward when it came to testing the keeper, looking to get into the D instead of taking shots at goal.

Montenegro asked for a time-out with a minute left in the first half after their defence seemed rattled by Gibraltar pressure. Still, Gibraltar were unable to get an attempt on target, the closest being a blocked shot diverted for a corner.

Nevertheless, it was a different display from that seen the previous day, going into half-time with a manageable two-goal deficit.

Gibraltar lost their way in the early minutes of the second half, two quick goals from Montenegro ensuring the hosts had a comfortable pathway to victory.

Although Gibraltar tried to step back into the game and break their goal silence in the tournament up to then, they struggled to find their way back.

Finally, as they entered the latter ten minutes, they conceded two further goals.

However, even 6–0 down, Gibraltar opted to play with a fly keeper in search of that elusive goal, no longer looking for victory or even a comeback, but merely a consolation.

It was not to come.