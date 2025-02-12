Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Gibraltar Government lottery photographic competition

In the photo are Nigel Feetham, members of the Gibraltar Government Lottery Committee, members of the Treasury Department and a member of the Ministry of Justice.

By Chronicle Staff
12th February 2025

The Government has announced the adjudication of the Gibraltar Government Lottery Photographic Competition with the winners having been selected last week at the Ministry of Justice, Trade and Industry.

The adjudication was hosted by the Minister, Nigel Feetham, who, in collaboration with the Gibraltar Government Lottery committee members, selected the images that will feature on the Gibraltar Government Lottery tickets as from May 2025 onwards.

“I would like to thank all the applicants for their participation and support of this competition,” said Mr Feetham.

“I am very impressed by the quality of the images. I would like to extend my gratitude to the representatives of the Gibraltar Government Lottery Committee for giving up their free time in service to the public.”

