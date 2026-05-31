Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 31st May, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Gibraltar Gymnasts Shine at XXI Ceuta Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament

By Stephen Ignacio
31st May 2026

Gibraltar’s gymnasts enjoyed a memorable and successful trip to the XXI Torneo de Gimnasia Rítmica de Ceuta held on May 23, returning home with excellent results, podium finishes, and wonderful memories from a fantastic day of competition.

The team were especially excited to begin the adventure with the ferry crossing to Ceuta, adding to the excitement of competing internationally alongside clubs from across Andalucía, Ceuta, and Melilla. Although it was a very long day for gymnasts, coaches, and families alike, everyone thoroughly enjoyed the experience both on and off the competition floor.

Results

· PROMESA “A” BENJAMÍN: Lara Banbury, Fiona Chiappe, Sofia Gallagher, Thea-Mae Riley, Sophie-May Tart - 2nd Place

· PROMESA “C” ALEVÍN - Grace Fierro, Valentina Garcia Gatt, Sophia Pitaluga, Eva Sanguinetti, Khloe Vinet - 3rd Place

· PROMESA “C” BENJAMÍN: Rosia Banbury, Kaitlyn Borg, Eleanor Eyanaud Micallef, Grace Latin, Stella Wigdo - 4th Place

· Grace Fierro — PROMESA INFANTIL ARO — 7th Place

· Aniela Prudenzia — PROMESA JUNIOR PELOTA — 4th Place

· Sienna Mena — PRECOPA IND. JUNIOR ARO — 6th Place

· Layla El Ouzani — COPA EQUIPO ALEVÍN ARO — 3rd Place

· Gibraltar Team — COPA EQUIPO ALEVÍN — 4th Place Overall

The Pre Benjamin Group Darcie Millman, Scarlett Robinson, Agatha Yourovskaya also took part in an exhibition proudly showcasing their routine and enjoying the opportunity to perform in front of a large audience.

The club wished to congratulate all gymnasts for their hard work, commitment, and team spirit throughout the season, and as well, thank their coaches Linzi Mofatt, Chanel Trinidad and Lara Goulding for their support and dedication.

For many of the gymnasts, the trip was the perfect way to round off the season, combining friendship, fun, travel, and fantastic gymnastics memories together.

Most Read

Local News

Gap-toothed Neanderthal child brought to life in new museum gallery

Fri 15th May, 2026

Local News

DPC approves Western Seafront reclamation despite residents’ objections

Thu 28th May, 2026

Local News

DPC approves sewage treatment plant

Thu 28th May, 2026

Local News

Armed Forces minister points to Rock’s ‘pivotal role’ as UK prepares for mine-clearing mission in Strait of Hormuz

Sun 24th May, 2026

Local News

Govt issues customs guidance for post-treaty procedures 

Tue 26th May, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

31st May 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar Netball showcase what is among the second-largest junior membership in any sport

31st May 2026

Sports
Gibraltar Women's Rugby celebrates successful inaugural league season

31st May 2026

Sports
Bushido Ju Jitsu Academy returned with Bronze medals from Southend

31st May 2026

Sports
Chipolina takes pole position in Supersport

31st May 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026