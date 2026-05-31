Gibraltar Gymnasts Shine at XXI Ceuta Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament

Gibraltar’s gymnasts enjoyed a memorable and successful trip to the XXI Torneo de Gimnasia Rítmica de Ceuta held on May 23, returning home with excellent results, podium finishes, and wonderful memories from a fantastic day of competition.

The team were especially excited to begin the adventure with the ferry crossing to Ceuta, adding to the excitement of competing internationally alongside clubs from across Andalucía, Ceuta, and Melilla. Although it was a very long day for gymnasts, coaches, and families alike, everyone thoroughly enjoyed the experience both on and off the competition floor.

Results

· PROMESA “A” BENJAMÍN: Lara Banbury, Fiona Chiappe, Sofia Gallagher, Thea-Mae Riley, Sophie-May Tart - 2nd Place

· PROMESA “C” ALEVÍN - Grace Fierro, Valentina Garcia Gatt, Sophia Pitaluga, Eva Sanguinetti, Khloe Vinet - 3rd Place

· PROMESA “C” BENJAMÍN: Rosia Banbury, Kaitlyn Borg, Eleanor Eyanaud Micallef, Grace Latin, Stella Wigdo - 4th Place

· Grace Fierro — PROMESA INFANTIL ARO — 7th Place

· Aniela Prudenzia — PROMESA JUNIOR PELOTA — 4th Place

· Sienna Mena — PRECOPA IND. JUNIOR ARO — 6th Place

· Layla El Ouzani — COPA EQUIPO ALEVÍN ARO — 3rd Place

· Gibraltar Team — COPA EQUIPO ALEVÍN — 4th Place Overall

The Pre Benjamin Group Darcie Millman, Scarlett Robinson, Agatha Yourovskaya also took part in an exhibition proudly showcasing their routine and enjoying the opportunity to perform in front of a large audience.

The club wished to congratulate all gymnasts for their hard work, commitment, and team spirit throughout the season, and as well, thank their coaches Linzi Mofatt, Chanel Trinidad and Lara Goulding for their support and dedication.

For many of the gymnasts, the trip was the perfect way to round off the season, combining friendship, fun, travel, and fantastic gymnastics memories together.