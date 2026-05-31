Gibraltar Netball showcase what is among the second-largest junior membership in any sport
Last week saw the conclusion of the Gibraltar Netball Junior Leagues with a presentation held at the MUGA.
A packed court, with parents, family and friends joining in the celebrations, saw Gibraltar Netball showcase what is among the second-largest junior membership in any sport in Gibraltar.
In a year which saw Gibraltar host a World Youth Cup and then face venue allocation changes that moved the sport somewhat away from the spotlight, the presentation at the MUGA served as a demonstration of the unity within the sport and the continued interest it generates.
Leading the way not just as a women's sport, netball has also been one of the major influences behind changes across Gibraltar's sporting landscape. Some of its grassroots programmes, established over the past decade, have provided a model for similar initiatives now being introduced by other associations.
Often considered the poor sister of sport, despite having the second-highest membership numbers and one of the lowest levels of funding per player, netball has nevertheless continued to grow, increasing both its participation base and its status within the international community.
The Gibraltar Netball Junior League 2025/26 season concluded with awards recognising team and individual achievements across the High 5s, Central League and Superteens divisions.
In the High 5s competition, Twilight Tornados were crowned league champions, finishing ahead of runners-up Wildcats. Blue Diamonds and Pink Panthers also competed in the division. Xara Jimenez was named Best Player, with Rhea Prescott Mir taking the runner-up award.
The Central League title was won by Lionets, with Dolphins In Motion finishing as runners-up. The division also featured Travel Counsellors, Shooting Stars, Stripey Tigers, Red Dragons, Dream Catchers and Maccabi. Rania Ouass received the Best Player award, while Anaiah Auld De Oliveira was named runner-up.
In the Superteens division, Bavaria Stars claimed the league title ahead of runners-up Sakata Diamonds. Y-Nots, Mill Pharmacy, Goal Getters and Swifties also took part. Alysia Thompson was voted Best Player, with Alyssa Lavagna finishing as runner-up.
The Young Netballer of the Year award was presented to Maiah Mifsud, with Sine Bering named runner-up.
Team awards were also presented in each division, recognising players for their performances as Assertive Attacker, Dominant Defender and Titan Technique within their respective teams.
The season saw strong participation across all three leagues, with 18 teams and more than 190 young players taking part, highlighting the continued growth and development of junior netball in Gibraltar.
Gibraltar Netball Junior League 2025/26 Presentation
League winners
High 5s
League Winners: Twilight Tornados (6 players)
Runners-Up: Wildcats (10 players)
Other Teams:
Blue Diamonds (7)
Pink Panthers (9)
Central League
League Winners: Lionets (10 players)
Runners-Up: Dolphins In Motion (13 players)
Other Teams:
Travel Counsellors (13)
Shooting Stars (10)
Stripey Tigers (10)
Red Dragons (10)
Dream Catchers (11)
Maccabi (12)
Superteens
League Winners: Bavaria Stars (11 players)
Runners-Up: Sakata Diamonds (14 players)
Other Teams:
Y-Nots (13)
Mill Pharmacy (10)
Goal Getters (8)
Swifties (12)
Individual awards
High 5s
Best Player: Xara Jimenez
Runner-Up: Rhea Prescott Mir
Central League
Best Player: Rania Ouass
Runner-Up: Anaiah Auld De Oliveira
Superteens
Best Player: Alysia Thompson
Runner-Up: Alyssa Lavagna
Young Netballer of the Year
Winner: Maiah Mifsud
Runner-Up: Sine Bering
High 5s team awards
TWlight Tornadoes
Assertive Attacker: Xara Jimenez
Dominant Defender: Lia Rose Nuza
Titan Technique: Alessia Robba
Wildcats
Assertive Attacker: Anna Saltariche
Dominant Defender: Rhea Prescott Mir
Titan Technique: Lucia Olivero
Pink Panthers
Blue Diamonds
Assertive Attacker: Anaya Clarke Brown
Dominant Defender: Ayla Rotimi
Titan Technique: Maybel Moulds
Pink Panthers
Assertive Attacker: Paislee Robles
Dominant Defender: Eliza O'Shaughnessy
Titan Technique: Tabitha Triay
Central League team awards
Lionets
Assertive Attacker: Eve Ramagge
Dominant Defender: Isabella Alsina
Titan Technique: Rania Ouass
Dolphins In Motion
Assertive Attacker: Sienna Cruz
Dominant Defender: Sofia Lugnani
Titan Technique: Cora Lopez
Travel Counsellors
Assertive Attacker: Elena Agudo Montero
Dominant Defender: Zamira Gordon
Titan Technique: Emie Golt
Red Dragons
Assertive Attacker: Perla Baker
Dominant Defender: Athena Richards
Titan Technique: Levi Ash
Shooting Stars
Assertive Attacker: Emelia Homewood
Dominant Defender: Talia Sciortino
Titan Technique: Erin Bagu
Stripey Tigers
Assertive Attacker: Valentina Balban-Diable
Dominant Defender: Zara Lally
Titan Technique: Aileen Magner
Dream Catchers
Assertive Attacker: Olivia Cronin
Dominant Defender: Anna Montiel
Titan Technique: Fiona Chappe
Maccabi
Assertive Attacker: Leora Cuby
Dominant Defender: Daniella Belilo
Titan Technique: Janis Attias
Superteens team awards
Bavaria Stars
Assertive Attacker: Sophie Llambias
Dominant Defender: Amaia Saltariche
Titan Technique: Lily Gonzalez
Sakata Diamonds
Assertive Attacker: Federica Holliday
Dominant Defender: Sienna Morello
Titan Technique: Nel Bakowaska
Goal Getters
Assertive Attacker: Caitlin Simpson
Dominant Defender: Emily Perera
Titan Technique: Yael Elkin
Y-Nots
Assertive Attacker: Bella Perera
Dominant Defender: Miley Torres
Titan Technique: Chloe Tibot
Mill Pharmacy
Assertive Attacker: Louise Moreno
Dominant Defender: Ellie Risso
Titan Technique: Ana Duarte
Swifties
Assertive Attacker: Molly Lara
Dominant Defender: Ellie Risso
Titan Technique: Eva Mead-Shelley