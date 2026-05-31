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Sun 31st May, 2026

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Gibraltar Women's Rugby celebrates successful inaugural league season

By Stephen Ignacio
31st May 2026

Gibraltar Women's Rugby has concluded its inaugural league season, marking another milestone in the continued growth of the women's game locally.

According to Gibraltar Women's Rugby spokesperson Tom Tunbridge, the league was played over the past three months using rugby's X7s format, which sees teams of seven compete on half a pitch with adapted scoring zones designed to create a fast-paced and entertaining game for both players and spectators.

The competition featured three teams — Falcons, Orcas and Macaques — with squads of between 10 and 11 players. The league was contested over three rounds and provided many participants with their first experience of competitive rugby.

Tunbridge highlighted that the format allows newcomers to become involved in competitive matches relatively quickly, with many players taking part in league rugby for the first time.

"The intensity the games were played at was testament to the drive the women taking part have to take this sport seriously and see it grow locally," he said.

The title race remained undecided until the final match of the season, with the Falcons needing victory over the Macaques to overtake the Orcas and claim top spot. After a hard-fought contest, the Falcons secured the win and became the first champions of the Gibraltar Women's Rugby League.

The winners' trophies were presented during the Women's End of Season event by new sponsors Triay & Triay, who have joined Gibraltar Women's Rugby ahead of the forthcoming season.

Looking ahead, Gibraltar Rugby will stage the next X7s league between October and December 2026, while training sessions will continue throughout the summer months.

Tunbridge encouraged anyone interested in taking up the sport to contact Gibraltar Women's Rugby through its Facebook or Instagram pages, or via the Gibraltar Rugby website.

"No experience is needed and players can take on the sport at a pace that suits them while becoming familiar with the physical side of the game," he explained.

The club's motto, "Believe, Begin, Belong", reflects its commitment to making rugby accessible to new players.

The growth of the women's section has been significant, with regular playing numbers increasing from around 15 participants at the start of the season to more than 30 by its conclusion.

Gibraltar Women's Rugby hopes to build on that momentum by introducing a 10-a-side league from January to March 2027.

The long-term ambitions for the women's game continue to expand, with Gibraltar Rugby aiming to stage its first women's international fixture by the end of next season. Gibraltar's women are also expected to join the men's programme in competing at Rugby Europe's 7s tournament next summer.

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