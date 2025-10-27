Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 27th Oct, 2025

Local News

Gibraltar Heritage Trust trustees visit The Mount to view conservation progress

By Chronicle Staff
27th October 2025

Trustees of the Gibraltar Heritage Trust recently visited The Mount on Europa Road to review progress on conservation and improvement works to the historic former naval residence.

The visit was part of the Trust’s programme of site inspections and engagement with teams carrying out works to Gibraltar’s built heritage. It was led by Carl Viagas from the Office of the Deputy Chief Minister, who is overseeing the project.

During the visit, Trustees were briefed on the completed works, the sequencing of the ongoing project, and the approach being taken to its sensitive adaptation. The Mount remains unlisted but is considered a key heritage asset. The current works align with the Government of Gibraltar’s Master Plan for the site.

Mr Viagas highlighted the Government’s commitment to the works, while the Trust reiterated its support for the phased approach to conservation, combined with a long-term maintenance plan and interpretive features to ensure future stewardship.

Earlier this year, the Ballroom was officially inaugurated as the Parasol Event Hall following major investment from the Parasol Foundation. Trustees noted the attention to detail in retaining and reconditioning original fixtures and fittings. The adjoining decked exterior space is also intended for future event use.

The Trustees also toured the restored North Gate House, which has been repurposed for administrative use. The building, previously in a near-collapsed state, has been stabilised and sensitively restored by the Government.

Sections of the surrounding historic grounds have been cleared of overgrowth, with paths reinstated to reveal former views and circulation routes. A maintenance programme is now in place, with plans to extend it across the full site.

The main residence remains in need of significant restoration due to water ingress, rot, and general dilapidation. Despite its condition, the building’s original character and proportions are intact. Mr Viagas outlined the vision to restore the residence for public use, a goal that Trustees pledged to support.

The visit also included Lady Flora Fraser, who is currently researching a biography of Lord Horatio Nelson. Claire Montado, CEO of the Gibraltar Heritage Trust, shared findings linking Nelson to The Mount through Susannah Middleton, wife of a former Dockyard Commissioner, who lived at the property in the early 1800s.

