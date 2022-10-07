Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Gibraltar Hockey elects it’s Committee in EGM

By Stephen Ignacio
7th October 2022

Gibraltar Hockey has salvaged its season after an Extraordinary General Meeting finally saw a committee elected.
The association called the EGM after the September Annual General Meeting ended without a committee elected. This left the association at risk of not meeting its registration obligations bringing a halt to all season plans.
The new Gibraltar Hockey Committee elected at Thursdays meeting is as follows:
 
President/Chairman: Malcom Head
Secretary: Michael Bosio
Treasurer: Sally Barton
Fixture Secretary: Christian Zammit
Assistant Fixture Secretary: Eric Abudarham Jnr
Public Relations Officer: Megan Avellano

With a new committee now elected the association can continue with its season.

