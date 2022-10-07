Gibraltar Hockey elects it’s Committee in EGM

Gibraltar Hockey has salvaged its season after an Extraordinary General Meeting finally saw a committee elected.

The association called the EGM after the September Annual General Meeting ended without a committee elected. This left the association at risk of not meeting its registration obligations bringing a halt to all season plans.

The new Gibraltar Hockey Committee elected at Thursdays meeting is as follows:



President/Chairman: Malcom Head

Secretary: Michael Bosio

Treasurer: Sally Barton

Fixture Secretary: Christian Zammit

Assistant Fixture Secretary: Eric Abudarham Jnr

Public Relations Officer: Megan Avellano

With a new committee now elected the association can continue with its season.