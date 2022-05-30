Gibraltar hosts the Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay
Gibraltar Commonwealth Games Association officials confirmed today that the Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay has arrived on The Rock, reaching the sixty-fourth destination out of the 72 Commonwealth nations and territories it will be visiting. A spokesperson for the GCGA explained in a press release sent out this Monday morning: - “Arriving from Canada, the...
