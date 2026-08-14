Gibraltar just misses out on another bronze

Gibraltar volleyball had another opportunity to build on this summer’s bronze medal success at the Small Countries Beach Volleyball Tournament.

Travelling to Cardiff, Wales last week to compete in the Fireball Beach Volleyball Junior International Cup, Gibraltar made an impressive start, winning their opening three matches on the first day and setting their sights on a place on the podium.

Gibraltar defeated Northern Ireland 2-0 and 2-1, overcame the All Stars 2-1, and suffered a 2-0 defeat to England before progressing to the semi-finals.

They were to lose their semi-final against the All Stars before facing Ireland in the bronze medal match. Gibraltar took the contest to a deciding third set but narrowly missed out on claiming a second bronze medal of the summer.