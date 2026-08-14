Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 14th Aug, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Gibraltar just misses out on another bronze

By Stephen Ignacio
14th August 2026

Gibraltar volleyball had another opportunity to build on this summer’s bronze medal success at the Small Countries Beach Volleyball Tournament.

Travelling to Cardiff, Wales last week to compete in the Fireball Beach Volleyball Junior International Cup, Gibraltar made an impressive start, winning their opening three matches on the first day and setting their sights on a place on the podium.

Gibraltar defeated Northern Ireland 2-0 and 2-1, overcame the All Stars 2-1, and suffered a 2-0 defeat to England before progressing to the semi-finals.

They were to lose their semi-final against the All Stars before facing Ireland in the bronze medal match. Gibraltar took the contest to a deciding third set but narrowly missed out on claiming a second bronze medal of the summer.

Most Read

Local News

Spanish fishing vessel reported after protected skates landed off Europa Point

Thu 13th Aug, 2026

Local News

Gibraltar set for 93% partial solar eclipse tonight

Wed 12th Aug, 2026

Local News

NatWest International to streamline operational roles in Gibraltar

Thu 13th Aug, 2026

Local News

Gap-toothed Neanderthal child brought to life in new museum gallery

Fri 15th May, 2026

Local News

Gibraltar students celebrate A-level results and university places

Thu 13th Aug, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

14th August 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Julian Fa announces his retirement from boxing in emotional interview with GBC

14th August 2026

Sports
Sunil Chandiramani to officiate at ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Sub-Regional Qualifier C

14th August 2026

Sports
Yome takes over role of President at Europa FC

14th August 2026

Sports
New route for Europe as GFL ready to start

14th August 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026