Gibraltar Kennel Club International Dog Shows next week

The Gibraltar Kennel Club (GKC) is holding its two most important International Dog Shows on October 7 and 8.

They will be the GKC’s 54th and 55th International Shows and are Double CACIB and Double Crufts 2024 Qualifiers.

They will take place, as is customary, at the Tercentenary Hall, starting at 9am with finals from 3pm.

This year, there are a thousand dogs entered into the competitions, with exhibitors coming near and far.

With places limited, it only took a few hours from the moment that the entry forms were available for the exhibitors and handlers to reach the limit of entries set for the year, a challenging backdrop because so many hold these international shows as extremely important in exhibitors’ attempts to make their dogs Gibraltar and International champions.

The most popular breeds this year are Labrador Retrievers followed by Dachshunds.

The GKC has said that it is grateful to Government of Gibraltar for its continued support, especially the Ministry of Culture and the Gibraltar Tourist Office, the Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authority, the Ministry of Transport and all the services who kindly assist in the logistics involved.

The GKC also apologises in advance and thanks the residents of the surrounding area for some of the disruption that will be endured this coming weekend.

The judging panel this year will be made up of Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI) judges from the UK, Japan, and Europe. The GKC has been a full member of the FCI since 2013.

The public are invited to come and see the range of breeds of dogs, their handling and judging. Dogs are classified by groups – there are 10 groups in the FCI.

Also, this year, there are speciality shows for a number of breeds. These will take place on the Saturday.

The show on Sunday, October 8, will also select a local Junior Handler to represent the GKC at Crufts in 2024. Judging of Junior Handlers will take place at 2pm.