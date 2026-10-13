Gibraltar Literary Festival to promote creativity through community events

The Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival will feature a series of affiliate events before and after the festival, bringing together writers, artists, performers and students through activities celebrating literature and the arts.

Callarte, organised by Joseph Alecio and the Fine Arts Association, will run from November 2 to 15 and combine art, gastronomy and music with local artists displaying their work in participating restaurants across Gibraltar.

The initiative aims to support local businesses while encouraging public engagement with the arts in everyday settings.

On November 4, artist and teacher Karl Ullger will launch his latest publication, Echoes of Legacy, at City Hall. The event will combine discussion, performance and visual art inspired by iconic masterpieces from art history.

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust will also present its Lines of Light – Haiku Project installation at the Lighthouse. The project will invite visitors to write haiku inspired by the landscape, heritage and natural beauty of Europa Point.

Each handwritten poem will be added to the lighthouse staircase, creating a public artwork that will grow throughout the festival period. The installation will run from October 15 to November 30, 2026.

The festival's programme will include activities for young people through Proyecto Slam – Rock Slam, a poetry initiative aimed at Year 9 students at Bayside and Westside Schools.

Led by Jonathan Teuma and the Department of Education, the programme will use workshops and poetry slams to develop students' reading, writing and public speaking skills. It will culminate in a public Grand Final at the John Mackintosh Hall theatre on December 14.

The Minister for Tourism and Culture, Christian Santos, thanked those involved in organising the events and said they reflected the festival's wider cultural aims.

“As always, my thanks to my teams for organising and collaborating on a myriad of events during and after the Literary Festival week.”

“These events demonstrate the festival’s wider mission to celebrate the written word and encourage creativity across disciplines with meaningful cultural experiences engaging audiences of all ages.”

Further information is available from the GCS Development Unit on 200 41839 or by emailing development@culture.gov.gi

Tickets to Karl Ullger’s launch cost £5 and are available from buytickets.gi

Holders of tickets to GLF talks will also be entitled to a discount on the admission price for the lighthouse.