Flamenco dancer David Morales, from La Linea, will bring a Christmas celebration of cross-border brotherhood to John Mackintosh Hall on December 16, with the support of Gibraltar Cultural Services.

The show will revisit traditional Christmas celebrations shared by families on both sides of the border, recalling a time when relatives and friends would visit one another’s homes, singing traditional villancicos.

Mr Morales said: “I wanted to remind people of those Christmases enjoyed by our grandparents.”

“This is a nice moment to share that cross-border brotherhood, and to enjoy that traditional Christmas we used to live together,” he added.

“Without physical barriers, people do not have problems to cross on both sides of the border, because it is easier now, and this is something we missed for a long time.”

Mr Morales’ own memories of Christmas in Gibraltar date back to the 1980s, after the border had reopened, when he and his family visited relatives and friends on the Rock again.

“Of course, we used to go to Gibraltar to have some food, to spend time together and to celebrate. And they used to come to La Linea as well,” he recalled.

The performance at John Mackintosh Hall will revisit those traditional Christmas celebrations through flamenco, guitars, singers and dancers.

It will also include a spontaneous section in which members of the audience will be invited onto the stage to recreate the traditional gatherings of families from both sides of the border.

Next year, Mr Morales will present a tribute to the 100th anniversary of the Generation of 1927, with a script by Juan José Téllez.