Former founder and captain of the Afghanistan women’s national football team Khalida Popal, spoke about her memoir, My Beautiful Sisters, at the Gibraltar Literary Festival.

In conversation with Shania Robba, captain of the Gibraltar women’s national team, Ms Popal recounted her life experiences, growing up in a war-torn and male-dominated Afghanistan, fleeing to a refugee camp in Pakistan during the Taliban takeover and risking her safety to organise girls’ football in secret before establishing the national team.

Ms Popal spoke about her childhood in the early 1990s in Kabul, explaining that playing football in the streets with boys provided her with an escape from rigid societal expectations.

“Football was a way to enjoy freedom away from oppression and pressure from society telling me to prepare myself and to be a servant for the future husband,” she said.

When the Taliban took control in 1996 and banned girls from attending school, Ms Popal’s family decided to leave for Pakistan. She recalled how her grandfather urged her never to abandon her education, warning that those in power feared what women could achieve.

"They are too scared that, if women take the leadership, they will change the culture, the country, for the good of everybody."

On returning to Afghanistan, she faced further challenges, including harassment as a teenager for playing sport. At one point, she joined a boys’ football team undercover, pretending to be deaf so that her voice would not reveal her identity.

She received support from her mother, a teacher of English, and a physical education teacher. Her mother began secretly recruiting schoolgirls before school hours, helping to build a women’s movement through football.

Ms Popal explained that her passion for the game eventually developed into a wider commitment to fighting for human rights.

"So, football for me started with having fun and enjoying it. Then it turned out to be a tool to resist and fight back."

She also recalled the significance of finally standing on the pitch as captain of the Afghan national team, wearing the national uniform in the same stadium where women had previously been publicly removed by the Taliban.

"I will stand and be the voice for our sisters who have never owned their voices," she concluded.