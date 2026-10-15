Gibraltar Litmus Test: How a Spanish right-wing victory could reshape the post-Brexit reset

By Rafael Benzaquen

As Spain approaches its high-stakes general election on 29 November 2026, the future of the newly minted ‘Gibexit’ treaty hangs in a delicate balance. With recent polling suggesting that a conservative PP and far-right VOX coalition is the most likely outcome, anxieties have resurfaced over the stability of our negotiated post-Brexit framework.

But an analysis of the complex institutional timelines, regional economic dependencies, and broader geopolitical realities reveals a more nuanced picture than campaign rhetoric might suggest. While a right-wing victory introduces friction, it is highly unlikely to trigger a collapse of the agreement.

TIMELINE BUFFER: INSULATING FINAL RATIFICATION

The most immediate protection for the Gibexit treaty — which has been under provisional application since 14 July 2026 — lies in the procedural mechanics of Spanish governance.

Forming a coalition government is a notoriously protracted process. Following the 29 November vote, Pedro Sanchez will remain in power as acting prime minister (Presidente en funciones) during the crucial final ratification vote by the European Parliament on 14 December 2026. Because an acting government cannot alter Spain’s official executive stance in the EU Council, the treaty is highly insulated from being strangled in its cradle and is widely expected to achieve permanent legal status.

THREE POST-ELECTION PATHWAYS FOR A PP/VOX GOVERNMENT

Once a PP/Vox coalition takes the reins in Madrid, their response to the fully ratified treaty will likely navigate one of three distinct strategic pathways:

The Nuclear Option: Legal Default and Termination

Under the treaty framework (Article 334), any party can compel the European Commission to trigger a 12-month treaty termination notice. While Vox may lobby for this hardline stance, analysts view it as highly unrealistic.

If Madrid pursued this path, the primary legal battle would not be between the UK and Spain, but a bitter internal war between Madrid and Brussels. The European Commission would immediately launch infringement proceedings under article 258 TFEU against Spain for failing to uphold its international commitments, exposing Madrid to massive, compounding daily financial penalties from the European Court of Justice.

The Friction Model: Attrition and Malicious Compliance

A far more probable consequence is a strategy of bureaucratic attrition. To satisfy Vox's ultra-nationalist voter base without technically violating international law, a PP-led Moncloa could introduce severe practical friction on the ground.

This would manifest as hyper-strict Schengen passport and customs checks at the port and airport, deliberate foot-dragging within the joint Cooperation Council, and aggressive policing of tax convergence rules.

Pragmatic Silence: Letting Sleeping Dogs Lie

The final alternative is rooted in pure governance survival. Upon taking office, Alberto Núñez Feijóo will inherit pressing domestic crises, including a severe affordable housing shortage and budgetary gridlock.

Furthermore, by early 2027, the fluid border will have been operational for over half a year. A pragmatic central government may choose to leave a functioning system alone, offering loud, symbolic sovereignty rhetoric to appease Vox while quietly allowing border civil servants to maintain the status quo.

COLLISION COURSE: INFRINGEMENT PROCEEDINGS VS. TREATY TERMINATION

If a hostile PP/Vox government attempts to destroy the agreement, they would trigger a complex, high-stakes legal race between Spain's right to cancel the treaty and the EU's power to punish them for doing so. This interaction creates a toxic legal paradox:

The Race Against the Clock: Under Article 334, Spain can force the European Commission to issue a 12-month written notice to terminate the agreement. However, the moment Madrid begins intentionally slowing down the border or sabotaging the treaty's mechanics before that 12-month clock runs out, they are in immediate breach of international law. The European Commission would not wait for the 12-month notice period to expire; it would immediately launch infringement proceedings.

The Financial and Political Toll: The Commission can bypass standard delays and take Spain directly to the European Court of Justice (ECJ), requesting interim measures. While Spain is legally waiting out its 12-month exit window, the ECJ can slap Madrid with millions of Euros in daily compounding fines for every day they refuse to operate the border correctly. Spain would essentially be paying an astronomical daily penalty to Brussels just for the right to slowly suffocate the Gibraltar economy.

The Ultimate Chilling Effect: This legal trap ensures that the European Commission holds the upper hand, forcing even a highly reluctant right-wing Spanish government to think twice before attempting a chaotic cancellation.

To legally exit the treaty via Article 334, they must faithfully implement it for an entire year. If they try to sabotage it early, Brussels will financially drain the Spanish treasury.

INTERNAL FRACTURE: MADRID’S IDEOLOGY VS. SEVILLE’S PRAGMATISM

A profound, systemic vulnerability for any incoming right-wing national government is the stark internal division within the Partido Popular itself. The hardline, sovereignty-first platform engineered by Feijóo's national leadership in Madrid (Génova) directly collides with the regional economic survival strategy of the PP administration in Seville (San Telmo).

JUANMA MORENO'S PRAGMATIC MANDATE

As President of the Junta de Andalucía, Juan Manuel "Juanma" Moreno Bonilla has long championed a platform of de-escalation, explicitly stating that “agreements are always better than a bad dispute”.

Representing an autonomous community heavily exposed to cross-frontier mechanics, Moreno has publicly welcomed the “dismantling of the fence” to unlock shared economic development. Even while tightening his tone to demand fiscal alignment and environmental parity, Seville views a functional treaty as a non-negotiable lifeline for the vulnerable Campo de Gibraltar.

THE MADRID STANDOFF

Conversely, the national PP apparatus in Madrid has relentlessly slammed the treaty's provisional application as a diplomatic surrender, working in lockstep with Vox to pressure European Parliament lawmakers to reject the text.

If Feijóo takes the Moncloa, he cannot easily choke the frontier without actively sabotaging his own party's most powerful regional baron. An aggressive disruption at the border would inflict immediate economic depression on Moreno's Andalusian electorate—creating an unsustainable, civil war of political priorities within the ruling party itself.

DIPLOMATIC PRIZE: GIBRALTAR AS BRUSSELS’ GATEWAY TO UK

This internal PP fracture expands into the European Union’s broader, long-term geopolitical objective: bringing the United Kingdom back into a closer, structurally aligned partnership with Europe.

Under the current European Commission leadership, Brussels has shifted from the punitive mindset of the immediate post-Brexit era to an active, strategic charm offensive. The EU views the British government’s desire to "reset" relations as a golden opportunity to bind the UK back into the European sphere—particularly regarding trade alignment, energy security, and migration cooperation. Within this grand strategy, the Gibexit treaty acts as a critical diplomatic lever:

The Ultimate Litmus Test: For Brussels, a seamlessly functioning Gibraltar agreement is the definitive proof it needs to show a skeptical British public and the wider international community that bespoke, highly integrated UK-EU treaties are entirely viable. If Gibraltar succeeds, it paves the political highway for a comprehensive UK-EU Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) agreement, a veterinary pact, or mutual recognition of professional qualifications.

The Strategic Warning to Madrid: Because Brussels is deeply invested in wooing London, the European Commission will have zero patience for any domestic political theater from a PP/Vox government that threatens to alienate the UK. If a right-wing Spanish executive begins creating manufactured friction on the Rock, they will not just be fighting Gibraltar; they will be actively derailing the EU’s highest-priority foreign policy objective.

The Leverage Counterweight: This reality completely flips the balance of power. Spain relies heavily on the EU for structural funding, agricultural subsidies, and political backing on its own domestic challenges. Knowing how keen Brussels is to secure a broader UK alignment, a PP-led Moncloa will recognize that treating Gibraltar as an ideological football would mean burning massive political capital with its most powerful European allies, who view a successful UK rapprochement as vital to the continent's collective economic future.

COALITION FRICTION: VOX'S ANTI-EU DEFIANCE VS. PP'S EURO-REALISM

The internal politics of a PP/Vox coalition would fundamentally reshape how Spain interacts with the European Commission over the Rock. While the two right-wing parties share an appetite for nationalist rhetoric, their underlying relationship with Brussels is deeply polarized—a friction that will directly dictate the fate of the Gibexit treaty.

VOX'S DISRUPTIVE EURO-SKEPTICISM

Under Santiago Abascal, Vox has drifted significantly further to the hard-right, formally breaking away from mainstream conservative groups to join Viktor Orbán’s Patriots for Europe (PfE) alliance. Vox views the European Union not as a partner, but as an encroaching, bureaucratic adversary.

Vox views the removal of the frontier fence on 15 July 2026 as an intolerable capitulation of Spanish sovereignty orchestrated by Brussels and London. Within a cabinet, Vox ministers will aggressively demand that Spain treat the treaty as an ideological battleground, explicitly using the threat of a treaty veto or physical border delays to stick a thumb in the eye of the European Commission.

PP'S MAINSTREAM AMBITIONS

In stark contrast, Alberto Núñez Feijóo’s PP belongs firmly to the pro-EU establishment of the European People’s Party (EPP). The PP has no desire to see Spain cast out to the eurosceptic margins alongside Hungary.

Feijóo understands that Spain’s macroeconomic health relies entirely on staying in Brussels' good graces. The national PP leadership is highly risk-averse when it comes to face-offs with the European Court of Justice. Furthermore, they are under intense pressure from their own powerful regional wing in Seville, which demands the border remain fluid to protect regional trade and the 15,500 cross-frontier workers.

HOW EU WILL EXPLOIT THE SPLIT

This ideological division provides the European Commission with the perfect leverage to insulate the treaty. If Vox tries to push the coalition toward a hardline border shutdown, Brussels will lean heavily on the PP’s desire for European respectability.

The Commission can quietly warn Feijóo that indulging Vox’s anti-EU grandstanding on the Rock will result in a swift loss of political capital in the Council, strict scrutiny of Spain's domestic spending, and the immediate deployment of Article 258 infringement fines. Facing a choice between a costly, alienating ideological war alongside Vox or maintaining structural stability with the EU, the PP is highly likely to overrule its junior partner, choosing to let the treaty function smoothly while throwing Vox purely symbolic, rhetorical wins on sovereignty.

CONCLUSION

A PP/Vox victory will undoubtedly shift the Gibraltar dynamic from a phase of diplomatic optimism to one of heightened implementation risk.

While the treaty will almost certainly survive its December ratification, its day-to-day survival will rely on a delicate balancing act. Madrid will likely test the boundaries of "malicious compliance" to satisfy domestic right-wing optics, but the catastrophic economic costs to Spanish citizens, the internal split between a pragmatic regional PP and an adversarial Madrid leadership, and the looming threat of severe diplomatic isolation from a Brussels desperate to woo the UK will ultimately keep Spain tethered to the treaty structure.

Rafael Benzaquen is a barrister.