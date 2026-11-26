By Albert James Freyone

First and foremost, I wish to congratulate His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar on the announcement of the proposed Westview affordable housing development. The prospect of 2,162 new homes, including accommodation for our pensioners, is wonderful news for Gibraltar, particularly for our younger generations who deserve the opportunity to own a home, raise their families and build their futures in the place they call home. Credit where credit is due. This is a significant and welcome initiative, and one that deserves recognition.

However, after examining the proposed architectural impressions, reading some of the public comments and watching the recent GBC Viewpoint programme, during which Westview was mentioned, I found myself reflecting on something that has been close to my heart for many years: the kind of Gibraltar we wish to leave behind for future generations.

Gibraltar is a unique territory, blessed with an extraordinary geographical setting but faced with the obvious limitations of space. Every square metre of land is precious, particularly land that we have reclaimed from the sea at considerable financial and environmental cost. Surely, therefore, we have a responsibility to make the very best possible use of it.

Why should we simply build another housing estate when we have the opportunity to create an entirely new, beautiful, environmentally responsible and sustainable community?

As a horticulturist, I have spent much of my working life appreciating the relationship between people, plants and their surroundings. I firmly believe that green spaces should never be treated as an afterthought in urban development. They should form an essential part of the planning process from the very beginning.

When I speak about greenery, I am not referring to a handful of decorative shrubs placed around concrete buildings. I envisage properly landscaped gardens, tree-lined avenues, shaded pedestrian walkways, attractive communal courtyards, green rooftops where practical, and generous planting throughout the development.

Trees and vegetation are not merely ornamental features. They provide essential shade during our increasingly hot summers, help reduce the urban heat-island effect, improve air quality, encourage biodiversity and contribute enormously to our physical and mental wellbeing. In a densely populated territory such as Gibraltar, these benefits are particularly important.

I would love to see a development where the greenery becomes an integral part of the architecture itself, rather than concrete dominating the landscape. Imagine looking out from your balcony onto beautifully maintained gardens, mature trees and attractive public spaces, rather than an endless succession of walls, roads and parked vehicles.

But my vision extends considerably beyond landscaping.

I believe Westview should incorporate a beautiful central pedestrian avenue, perhaps with a pleasant public square, surrounded by small shops, cafés, restaurants, a pharmacy and other everyday services. Somewhere residents can buy their morning bread, enjoy a coffee, meet friends, have lunch or simply sit beneath a tree and watch the world go by.

This is not some extravagant luxury. It is sensible, modern urban planning.

By bringing essential services closer to people’s homes, we reduce the need for unnecessary car journeys, ease traffic congestion and lower our carbon footprint. At the same time, we encourage walking, social interaction and a stronger sense of community.

I also believe that the relationship between younger families and our elderly residents deserves particular attention. With hundreds of pensioner flats proposed alongside family accommodation, Westview presents a wonderful opportunity to create a genuinely intergenerational neighbourhood. Imagine grandparents enjoying shaded gardens while children play nearby, or older residents meeting friends at a local café without needing transport to reach the town centre.

These are the little things that make an enormous difference to people’s everyday lives.

Architecturally, I would also encourage greater consideration of the overall character of the development. Affordable housing should never be synonymous with uninspiring architecture. Attractive façades, thoughtful building arrangements, welcoming courtyards and a mixture of architectural features can transform an ordinary residential development into somewhere genuinely special.

I appreciate that Gibraltar must build upwards because of our geographical limitations. However, building upwards does not mean abandoning beauty, individuality or human-scale design. We should be learning from successful urban developments elsewhere, particularly Mediterranean communities that have managed to combine residential density with attractive streets, greenery and vibrant public spaces.

Environmental sustainability must also extend beyond appearances. We should be considering energy-efficient construction, renewable energy wherever practical, rainwater collection, water-saving irrigation systems, appropriate Mediterranean planting, sustainable drainage and the long-term maintenance of all landscaped areas.

As someone working professionally in horticulture, I cannot emphasise enough the importance of proper planning and maintenance. There is little point in producing magnificent architectural impressions filled with lush vegetation if the necessary soil depths, irrigation infrastructure, drainage and maintenance arrangements have not been considered from the outset. A sustainable landscape must be designed to survive and flourish for decades, not simply look attractive on opening day.

The proposed public park, children’s playgrounds, dog park and seafront promenade are all extremely welcome additions. They demonstrate that recreational space is already part of the Government’s thinking. My suggestion is that we build upon these positive proposals and explore how the entire development can function as one interconnected, environmentally responsible neighbourhood.

Westview could become a blueprint for future sustainable development in Gibraltar.

In this respect, I sincerely hope that our Minister for the Environment, Dr John Cortes, will take note of these suggestions. I have always recognised his passion for conservation, biodiversity and the protection of our natural environment. His knowledge and commitment to environmental matters could make an important contribution to ensuring that Westview becomes something more than another major residential construction project.

I would welcome his involvement in promoting a development where environmental responsibility, horticulture, architecture and urban planning work together from the very beginning. There is a real opportunity here to demonstrate that economic progress, affordable housing and environmental sustainability need not compete with one another. With proper foresight, they can complement each other beautifully.

Indeed, I would go further and suggest that Westview could serve as a model for a wider, long-term vision for Gibraltar’s urban development. A vision in which future housing projects, public spaces, streets and neighbourhoods are designed according to clear principles of sustainability, architectural quality, accessibility and environmental protection.

I have often spoken about my aspirations for Gibraltar to become a more attractive, prosperous and beautifully maintained Mediterranean destination. A place that combines economic ambition with respect for its architectural heritage, its natural surroundings and, above all, the quality of life of its people.

We should never confuse progress with simply constructing more buildings. True progress is about creating places where people genuinely enjoy living, where children can grow up surrounded by greenery, where our elderly can enjoy their independence and where future generations inherit a territory that has been thoughtfully and responsibly developed.

I fully appreciate that such ambitions must be balanced against construction costs, affordability and the practical limitations of our territory. But good planning at the outset can prevent expensive mistakes later. Once buildings, roads and infrastructure are in place, opportunities to rethink an entire neighbourhood become considerably more difficult.

My comments are not intended as criticism of the Government’s announcement. Quite the opposite. I wholeheartedly welcome the project and congratulate those responsible for bringing it forward. My intention is simply to encourage a wider conversation about how we can make an already promising development even better.

Before the final plans are settled, I would welcome the publication of a comprehensive neighbourhood masterplan, allowing the public to understand how housing, commercial facilities, pedestrian connections, transport, landscaping and environmental sustainability will work together.

We have an opportunity to think beyond the immediate need for housing and consider the Gibraltar we want to see in twenty, thirty or even fifty years.

Let us not simply build 2,162 homes. Let us create a beautiful, thriving, green and sustainable community that future generations of Gibraltarians will be proud to call home.

After all, we only have one Gibraltar, and every square metre counts.

Albert James Freyone is a horticulturist and direct of Green is In Ltd.