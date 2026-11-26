By Jose Julio Pisharello

This article forms part of the series “Understanding Charities: A Practical Guide for Trustees and the Public”. The series is being published following the introduction of the Charities Act 2026. Its purpose is to help readers better understand charities, the role of trustees and the governance arrangements that help maintain public trust and confidence in the charitable sector.

Throughout this series, the term “trustee” is used broadly to describe those responsible for the governance of a charity. Depending on how a charity is constituted, they may, for example, be directors of a charitable company or councillors of a private foundation.

Charities depend on the confidence of those who support them and benefit from their activities. Donors want to know that their contributions are used responsibly, beneficiaries need confidence in the services they receive, and the wider public has a legitimate interest in how charities operate.

Transparency and accountability help maintain that confidence by demonstrating what a charity does, how it uses its resources and what it achieves.

Why transparency and accountability matter

Transparency means providing clear and accurate information about a charity's activities. Accountability means accepting responsibility for decisions and explaining how the charity has fulfilled its obligations.

These principles go beyond legal compliance. A charity may meet its reporting obligations but still leave supporters uncertain about what their contributions have achieved.

For example, a charity supporting people facing hardship should explain not only how much it has raised and spent, but also what assistance it has provided and how people have benefited.

Regular updates, clear explanations of achievements and a willingness to respond to reasonable questions can all help build confidence.

The trustees' annual report

One of the important new requirements introduced by the Charities Act 2026 is the preparation of a trustees' annual report.

This report explains what the charity has done during the financial year, how its activities have furthered its charitable purposes and what it has achieved.

It complements the charity's accounts and may be included within them or accompany them separately. While the accounts provide financial information, the annual report explains the charity's work and the difference it has made.

The report should present a balanced and accurate picture, rather than simply highlighting successes while overlooking significant difficulties.

Larger charities subject to audit must provide additional information, including aspects of their governance, risk management, financial policies and future plans.

The report is the collective responsibility of the trustees, who must review and approve it.

Annual returns and reporting obligations

Another important requirement introduced by the Charities Act 2026 is the submission of an annual return to the Gibraltar Charity Commission.

The annual return is a standardised form providing information about the charity, its trustees and officers, finances and compliance with legal requirements. The information required varies according to the charity's gross income, with simpler arrangements for smaller charities.

Annual returns also support the Commission's regulatory oversight and assessment of risks across the charitable sector, including potential concerns relating to money laundering, terrorist financing and other misuse of charitable funds.

Trustees should ensure that the annual report and return are complete, accurate and consistent with the charity's financial records and other reporting documents.

The new accounting and reporting requirements apply to financial periods beginning on or after 1 January 2027. The relevant documents must be submitted within 10 months of the financial year-end.

For example, a charity with a financial year ending on 31 December 2027 would have until 31 October 2028 to submit its reporting documents.

Charities should therefore plan ahead and consider what changes may be needed to their existing accounting and reporting arrangements to ensure a smooth transition to the new requirements.

Public benefit and information available to the public

Transparency also involves demonstrating that a charity continues to serve its charitable purposes and deliver public benefit.

Annual reporting provides an opportunity to explain how those purposes have been put into practice. Financial information alone does not necessarily show what a charity has accomplished.

The Charity Commission's public register will play an important role in promoting transparency. It will, in due course, allow members of the public to readily verify that an organisation is registered as a charity and access information about the charity.

As the Commission develops its website and reporting arrangements, the register will form part of the wider framework for public accountability.

Transparency does not mean disclosing every detail of a charity's affairs. The privacy of beneficiaries, donors and others must also be respected.

Trustee question of the week

What is the difference between an annual report and an annual return?

Both are new requirements under the Charities Act 2026, but they serve different purposes.

The trustees' annual report explains what the charity has done, what it has achieved and how its activities have furthered its charitable purposes.

The annual return is a standardised form submitted to the Gibraltar Charity Commission, providing prescribed information about the charity's activities, finances, governance and compliance.

Both form part of the charity's annual reporting obligations, alongside its accounts and any required independent scrutiny report.

Further guidance will be available on the Charity Commission's website.

Key Takeaway

Transparency and accountability help charities demonstrate that they are acting responsibly and delivering public benefit. Clear reporting and openness about activities and achievements strengthen the confidence of donors, beneficiaries and the wider community.

Looking Ahead

Next week, we will look at the accounting requirements for charities, including when an independent examination or audit is required, and how these arrangements support accountability and public confidence.

Jose Julio Pisharello is a member of the Gibraltar Charity Commission and has written this series with the aim of helping readers better understand charities, trustee responsibilities and good governance.