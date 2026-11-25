There is something about this time of year that brings with it a bit of joy, a little bit of hope and a sprinkle of magic.

It is colder and the days are getting shorter, and plans are being made for the festive period.

People have already started their Christmas shopping and, with Black Friday offers hitting shops this week, there will be that buzz in Main Street as people try to score the best deals.

Friday evening’s Christmas Festival of Lights in Casemates Square was the kick-start to the season’s festivities.

I was watching the event live on GBC TV and it was a joy to see so many families and youngsters in Gibraltar gathering to bring in the event.

The production brought together performances, lights and special effects to share a storyline that Christmas was under threat.

The audience was taken through a world of digital chaos and extraordinary visuals as the performers sought to restore the magic of Christmas.

There was an underlying message about the importance of spending time together away from devices and social media, and children were encouraged to think about the importance of family and that the best Christmas present was bringing family together.

The message, an important one not just for Christmas but throughout the year, was one that really struck home.

But it was the reactions from children who I spoke to that made me laugh.

My friend’s son insisted there was “nothing wrong” with playing his PS5 during Christmas time, insisting that it was the only way he’d be in touch with his friends while they were home during the break.

His sister said she wanted to spend as much time as possible with their new dog, and was looking forward to the Christmas holidays for that.

One of my favourite customers in the shop said she was going to Paris to meet her grandparents, and was secretly hoping her parents would take her to Disneyland Paris for the day because it is her “most favourite place ever, especially at Christmas”.

Another groaned that Christmas season is about too many shopping trips and he doesn’t like shopping.

His brother was looking forward to eating all the mince pies, but “only warm and with custard”, and waiting for Santa to leave his presents under the tree.

They all talked about looking forward to being home from school, seeing their cousins and aunties and uncles and grandparents, and opening their presents on Christmas morning.

It made me realise that the message from the Festival of Lights was already there.

I lived in England for a few years and really enjoyed Christmas there because of my nieces and my family in the UK.

We’d put up the tree while watching Christmas movies and it became tradition that dinner was a pizza followed by home-made cookies and jam tarts.

In the run up to Christmas, there was always a visit to the garden centre to visit Santa’s Grotto and scones with jam and cream.

Christmas Eve was spent watching movies and eating loads of cheese while waiting for the kids to go to bed so that we could finish wrapping and laying out the presents.

An early start on Christmas Day to open presents, then breakfast, then preparations for Christmas Dinner while the kids played with their new toys, then board games as a family and another Christmas movie or two with yet more cheese.

The best thing was spending time with the girls, with my cousin and her husband, and his family.

It was the closest I ever came to celebrating a proper Christmas after years of having to work in the shop on Christmas Day and I loved everything about it.

It’s been over a decade since I came back to Gibraltar and my nieces are both university students, and even now they call me on FaceTime while they open their presents.

And though celebrations look very different nowadays, I still enjoy spending time with my family, cooking together, a special dessert for afters, and watching whatever Christmas specials are being broadcasted on the Indian TV channels.