Gibraltar men’s squash get win against Monaco in European division 3

Gibraltar’s men’s and women’s squash teams were in Kockelscheur, Luxembourg last week play in in the ESF European Division 3 Squash Championships.

Facing some tough opposition it was a challenging experience in which, overall, the single match victory came on the final day of the men’s competition against Monaco.

Gibraltar’s women’s squash team finished bottom of their group table in the ESF European Team Division 3 Championships in Luxembourg.

The women’s team began their campaign last Wednesday with a 2-1 defeat to the Isle of Man. This was the only match in which they managed to take a game.

They then faced hosts Luxembourg, who secured a 3-0 victory in a match played later that same Wednesday evening. Luxembourg would go on to finish among the two teams promoted, alongside Malta.

Thursday saw Gibraltar take on Malta in another tough test, with Malta recording a 3-0 win. Later that evening, Gibraltar faced Austria, who also came away with a 3-0 victory.

Friday brought no respite, as Gibraltar faced Croatia and then Greece, with both matches ending in 3-0 defeats.



The men’s team, competing at the same time, produced a stronger finish, with Ivan Flores Vela leading the way thanks to two wins in the elimination round, ranking him among the top players at that stage.

Gibraltar’s men initially competed in Pool B, where they faced two challenging fixtures. They opened against Romania on Wednesday, suffering a 4-0 defeat.

There was little time to recover before they faced Croatia later the same day, again losing 4-0, which left them bottom of the group.

This result placed them in the elimination rounds for positions 9 to 11. Facing Greece first, Gibraltar were defeated 3-1 by the group winners.

However, Gibraltar’s men responded on Friday with a strong performance against Monaco, securing their only victory of the tournament with a 3-1 result.



Data source ESF