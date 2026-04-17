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Fri 17th Apr, 2026

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Local News

Gibraltar Museum team featured at premiere of new Neanderthal documentary

By Chronicle Staff
17th April 2026

A team from the Gibraltar National Museum featured in the premiere of a new documentary on Neanderthals, Las últimas huellas del Neandertal, which was officially launched in Almonte, Huelva, in the heart of the Doñana National Park.

The screening was attended by local authorities, scientists, media and invited guests, and highlighted recent discoveries of Neanderthal and animal footprints on the Doñana coastline after winter storms exposed fossilised surfaces.

The findings have already been the subject of a number of scientific publications, with further discoveries expected, and the Gibraltar National Museum team has been involved in research linked to the work being carried out in Gibraltar’s caves.

The film traces the spread of Neanderthals across Europe and examines how the south of the Iberian Peninsula became a refuge for their survival.

It explores the final Neanderthal groups in southern Europe from the perspective of a coastal human population closely tied to an ecologically rich environment.

The documentary examines issues including the coastline’s role as a bioclimatic refuge, the relationship between Neanderthals and megafauna, the occupation of open landscapes, the development of tools and adhesives, and evidence of symbolic behaviour.

It places strong emphasis on Gibraltar and discoveries made on the Rock, drawing on ecological interpretations developed by the Gibraltar team and their application to the Doñana research.

The documentary includes interviews with members of the Gibraltar team, Geraldine, Stewart and Clive Finlayson, as well as visits to Gorham’s and Vanguard Caves, which are described in the film as the pivotal site in the Iberian Peninsula and the “Neanderthal City”.

It also features new reconstructions of Gibraltar and its surrounding landscape during the time of the Neanderthals.

The documentary is expected to air first on Canal Sur TV, while an English-language international version is being prepared for global distribution.

Following the Doñana premiere, the producers have also agreed with the Gibraltar National Museum to hold the international premiere in Gibraltar during this year’s Calpe Conference, which is scheduled to take place between September 1 and September 6.

A trailer for the documentary is available here: https://lasultimashuellas.es/homehuellas2/

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