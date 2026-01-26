Gibraltar National Mint to unveil Queen Elizabeth II centenary coins at World Money Fair

The Gibraltar National Mint will attend World Money Fair 2026 in Berlin from January 29 to 31, where it will unveil a new definitive circulating coin collection commemorating the 100th anniversary of the birth of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

World Money Fair is described as the world’s leading international numismatic event, bringing together mints, central banks, designers and collectors from around the world. Gibraltar’s presence at the 2026 fair is presented as a defining moment for its circulating currency and as reinforcing Gibraltar’s growing profile on the global numismatic stage.

Born on April 21 1926, Queen Elizabeth II became the longest-reigning monarch in British history, ascending the throne in 1952 and serving for more than 70 years until her death in 2022. The centenary issue is designed to reflect a reign that reshaped the modern monarchy and left a legacy across the Commonwealth and beyond.

The collection centres on an artistic collaboration between the Gibraltar National Mint, the Government of Gibraltar and the sculptor Raphael Maklouf, one of the few artists to have created three official effigies of Queen Elizabeth II for UK and overseas coinage, including two of the most recognisable portraits used during her reign.

Drawing on Maklouf’s personal archives, the centenary collection presents seven previously unseen royal effigies of Queen Elizabeth II. Each effigy represents a different decade of her reign, creating what is described as a visual narrative of a monarch whose image evolved alongside a changing world. These sculptural works have not previously been released in any form.

The reverse designs form the centrepiece of the new definitive set, combining historical themes, artistic work and numismatic heritage. The collection is intended to commemorate both the centenary of Queen Elizabeth II’s birth and the relationship between monarchy, art and coinage.

The £1 collection is described as a world first, as the first bi-metal £1 coin collection to feature every decade of the Queen’s life across a single, consistent specification.

The Minister with responsibility for the Gibraltar National Mint, Sir Joe Bossano, will attend World Money Fair 2026 in person. His participation is intended to underline the importance of the centenary launch and Gibraltar’s commitment to numismatic work. Sir Joe will address the international press during the fair’s Media Forum.

Commenting ahead of the launch, Sir Joe said, “This centenary coinage is a fitting tribute to a monarch whose lifelong service, dignity and constancy were admired around the world.”

“The Gibraltar National Mint has produced a collection of exceptional historical and artistic value, one that reflects both our respect for Her Late Majesty and Gibraltar’s proud numismatic tradition.”