Gibraltar Netball Ranked fifth in Europe

Few sports in Gibraltar can make a claim to being ranked among the top teams in Europe.

Gibraltar Netball can as from this week make such a claim with confidence as the Campions rose to their highest standing in World Netball rankings rising from 27th to 26th.

Although not a major leap in the overall rankings, they were among the European teams climb the ranking table. In so doing overtaking the UAE who play under Europe Netball.

The latest ranking leaves Gibraltar fifth in the European ranks directly behind the four home nations of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland who have dominated European netball.

With just the top twenty in the rankings going into the senior women’s World Cup Gibraltar sits just six places away. Although seemingly short gap the ranking table a difficult scenario through which to climb.

Gibraltar’s present climb to 26 expected to be followed by a drop in ranking places following recent results across the sport. Gibraltar not having played recently and likely to impact their standing.

The sport which will be hosting the Netball World Youth Cup on the Rock this month is still awaiting confirmation on whether it will obtain a “home” after manifesto commitments made by the present Government. The sport, which shares facilities and has been allocated facilities across different locations calling on a “home base” in order to consolidate its development programmes which have successfully raised its presence within Europe netball rankings.