Gibraltar Netball ranked top 20 in world rankings

Gibraltar Netball will be celebrating its latest achievement after World Netball announced its latest ranking list.

Gibraltar has risen to twentieth in the world rankings, leaping some 12 places in just under two years, having gone from 32nd through to 26th and now settling at 20th.

The rankings published in recent days see Gibraltar just six places behind the likes of Northern Ireland. Gibraltar is now above teams such as Bermuda, Kenya, Singapore, Grenada, Canada and the UAE.

This massive leap for Gibraltar Netball comes at a time when the sport has been developing strongly, with its legacy programme following the recent hosting of the World Netball Youth Cup in Gibraltar. It also follows more than a decade in which the association has been implementing a now well-established pathway programme that sees players from grassroots level meeting and learning from players who have progressed through the ranks. This has strengthened the pathway from grassroots to senior level, creating greater integration in development and coaching.

With European netball also seeing larger nations such as France, the Netherlands and Italy emerging as new members, Gibraltar’s rise within the world rankings will be seen positively, placing it among the top European nations behind only the home nations of England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The world rankings see Australia as the top-ranked nation, with New Zealand in second place. England is ranked third, with Jamaica fourth and South Africa fifth.

Commenting on the latest announcement Moira Gomez, President of Gibraltar Netball told this newspaper "Reaching 20th in the World Netball Rankings is a landmark moment for Gibraltar Netball - our highest position ever. This achievement reflects the relentless commitment of our players, coaches, volunteers, and community. We are proud, motivated, and ready to keep climbing."