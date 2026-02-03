Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Gibraltar Netball Umpire will head to Quad Nations

By Stephen Ignacio
3rd February 2026

Gibraltar netball celebrated another feat as their now legendary ITID umpire, Nadine Pardo-Zammit, received further recognition from World Netball.
Nadine added another feather to her impressive career as an umpire with Word Netball appointing her to the Quad Nations Series 2026, taking place at Brunel University London.
This international event will be held on 21-22 February and is co-hosted by Netball France, Isle of Man Netball, Netball Malta, and Swiss Netball.
"This appointment recognises Nadine’s dedication, professionalism, and continued hard work on and off the court. We are incredibly proud of her achievement and wish her every success - go shine out on court," said Gibraltar Netball.

