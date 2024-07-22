Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Gibraltar pair at Andorra beach volleyball tournament

By Stephen Ignacio
22nd July 2024

Youngsters Dominic Ody and Liam Neish were to represent Gibraltar in a beach volleyball tournament in Andorra, where they played against Andorra’s three teams. The first game against Andorra Team 2, saw the Gibraltar pair lose 14-21, 15-21.
They were to lead the first half of set 1 at the start of the game, but were overtaken by the experienced players from Andorra in what was described as a tight game.
Gibraltar’s two young talents, where to provide some excitement in their next matches levelling the scores in against Andorra 3 to take the matches to the final sets, although having faced a tough encounter against Andorra 1.
Gibraltar volleyball official were later to describe the duo’s performances as providing “great performances and have come away with further experience under their belts.”

