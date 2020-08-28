Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 28th Aug, 2020

Sports

Gibraltar preliminary squad to face San Marino

By Stephen Ignacio
28th August 2020

Gibraltar Head Coach, Julio Ribas, has announced his preliminary squad to face San Marino in the UEFA Nations League opener, at the Victoria Stadium on Saturday 5th September 2020.

The match, which will be the first time Gibraltar take on San Marino in a senior international, will see Gibraltar's National Team back in action following the cancellations of March and June's international fixtures as a result of the outbreak of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 protocols mean the match will be played behind closed doors, however GBC TV will have exclusively live coverage for viewers in Gibraltar.

Here is the preliminary Gibraltar squad in full:

