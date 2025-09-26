NWYC2025 - Gibraltar provide young crowd unforgettable moment of World Cup netball as they took on Tonga

The Europa Sports Hall might not have been at full capacity for once as Gibraltar prepared to face Tonga. An early 11am start made it difficult for many Gibraltar fans to attend on a working day.

However, with schoolchildren arriving just before the first whistle, the stands soon filled with a cacophony of noise that was deafening. It might not have been the adults, but the atmosphere brought to the hall was unique — and on this occasion, it was Gibraltar, the host nation, benefitting from the energy and excitement of children watching a World Cup match. For many of those involved in making the event possible, this was a rare and precious moment — one unlikely to be repeated on home soil in any sport, given how rare it is for Gibraltar to host a World Cup.

The smiles on the organisers’ faces as schoolchildren packed the stands highlighted the importance of the event and the legacy it was leaving behind.

Energised by the noise, Gibraltar made one of their best starts of the tournament, matching Tonga point for point in the opening minutes. The game was tied at 1-1, 2-2, and 6-6 with seven minutes played. Tonga then stepped up to edge ahead 8-6, before pushing on to 10-6, but Gibraltar continued to battle, spurred on by the roaring crowd. By the end of the first quarter, Tonga led 16-9, though Gibraltar had shown growing confidence, upping the pressure with some excellent intercepts and an impressive last-second shot.

The young players did not disappoint in front of the packed stands, to the delight of the organising committee who had worked so hard to bring this tournament to the Rock. The electric atmosphere during the break underlined the sense that this was a special moment.

Gibraltar started the second quarter with the same determination, cutting the deficit to 19-12. Tactical changes through the centre added energy, countering Tonga’s strength in attack. Although Tonga briefly stretched the gap to ten, Gibraltar refused to back down, keeping the scoreline within reach.

As the World Cup progressed, Gibraltar’s players had grown in confidence and experience, and this display was among their best yet. Showing grit, tenacity, and a fearless spirit, they took the game to Tonga despite the difference in experience and physicality. Although trailing 27-15 with five minutes left in the half, Gibraltar impressed the young crowd with their intensity. From defence to attack, they delivered crucial passes and intercepts, pushing back to within ten before Tonga closed the half 31-20 with a vital late goal.

Gibraltar carried that same confidence into the third quarter. Tonga struck first, but Gibraltar responded with goals of their own. Demi, making her comeback after injury, was repeatedly tested by Tonga’s physical play, while Shacaluga, facing a taller and stronger goalkeeper, held her composure and kept scoring.

At 38-24 with ten minutes left in the quarter, Gibraltar were providing exactly the kind of spectacle the schoolchildren had hoped for. Coach Janice Moreno made adjustments, giving the hard-working Howard a rest, while Gibraltar pushed back to 41-28. Ranked ninth in the world, Tonga were being made to work hard, struggling to contain Gibraltar’s relentless energy.

With three minutes remaining in the quarter, Shacaluga broke Gibraltar’s scoring record once again at a World Cup, calmly adding to her tally. By the break, Tonga led 50-33, but Gibraltar had firmly stamped their mark on the contest.

Tonga began the fourth quarter at full pace, quickly extending their lead. Gibraltar’s tireless effort was beginning to take its toll, but they continued to fight for every ball. Tonga stretched ahead to 62-34 before Gibraltar, spurred on by the return of Howard alongside Demi, found renewed pace. The hosts battled hard, adding to their tally and thrilling the crowd, who were still in full voice.

In the final minutes, the atmosphere reached its peak: the roars of local schoolchildren mixed with the traditional songs of Tonga’s fans, creating a vibrant celebration of sport and culture. Both teams played to the very last second at full pace.

Tonga ultimately won 71-36, but Gibraltar had been part of a phenomenal game of netball — one that will be remembered for the spirit on court and the unforgettable scenes in the stands.