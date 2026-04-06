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Sports

Gibraltar refs in international duties

By Stephen Ignacio
4th April 2026

The Gibraltar Football Association referees have a busy start to April.
The Grassroots Referees will be supporting two prestigious international grassroots tournaments this April:

EFB Elite Cup – Esbjerg, Denmark (1–5 April)
Elite Neon Cup – Athens, Greece (5–10 April)

Announcing the appointment the Gibraltar FA stated, "we are especially excited to see our young referees Jesus Cardenas and Adam Ketrani travel to Esbjerg. This is a fantastic opportunity for developing officials to experience football in a new environment, gain valuable exposure, and continue their learning journey. They will be accompanied by coach Raymond Gomez, and we are all looking forward to seeing them grow and enjoy this experience.
"Meanwhile, referees Blaise Cook and Shane Martinez will be in Athens to support the Elite Neon Cup. With top teams from across Europe taking part, this tournament provides the perfect platform for our referees to further develop as they continue progressing within senior football."
"These opportunities are key to the growth of our officials, giving them international exposure and valuable experience at different levels of the game."
In the meantime, senior referees were also on international duty this past week.
International Referee Seth Galia was appointed to officiate in the UEFA Under-21 Championship Qualifying Round – Matchday 9 fixture between Georgia and Malta, which took place on Tuesday 31st March 2026 in Kutaisi, Georgia.

Seth was supported by an experienced team of match officials, FIFA Assistant Referees Michael Macias and Fausti Guerrero plus Fourth Official Tim Reoch.
"This appointment is a fantastic achievement and reflects the continued progress and recognition of Gibraltar’s match officials on the international stage," said Gibraltar FA officials.

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