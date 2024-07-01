Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Gibraltar rowers just a second away from selection for GB team

By Stephen Ignacio
1st July 2024

Two of Gibraltar rowers competing for Calpe Rowing Club this past week were within seconds of selection for the Great Britain (GB) Team that will face France later this month.
Siena Lee and Sophie Lines edged at the final strokesand coming second in their race just one second behind the winning crew.
Commenting on their performance Calpe Rowing Club officials explained, “this past weekend Siena Lee and Sophie Lines from Calpe Rowing Club competed at trials for a GB U16 vest for the GB v France match later this month.
“This was held at Holme Pierrepont in Nottingham and run by British rowing.
Siena and Sophie were well known to the British setup as they have followed their U19 programme and attended their U16 sculling camp last April in another first for Calpe Rowing Club.
“Sunday at 1.40 pm Sophie and Siena placed first in their time trial, securing a good lane in the A final.
“A few hours later in a thrillingly close race the Calpe rowers battled down the course exchanging lead with a double from AB Severn boat club, they were just edged in the final 100m to come in second place just one second behind the winners.
“Unfortunately this meant they missed out on selection for the Great Britain rowing squad on this occasion.
“Despite this a new level was reached by the Calpe Rowing Club double as the club continues to builds its ties with British rowing and continues to build towards greater participation within the GB setup.
“On the 13th of July Thomas Zammitt, also from Calpe Rowing Club will trialling to compete for England in the home international rowing regatta. Following this the full Calpe squad will be competing at the British Rowing Junior Championships, where Calpe looks forward to seeing their successful youngsters compete against the best Britain has to offer.”

