Gibraltar Rugby Edges Closer to International Recognition

By Stephen Ignacio
4th September 2025

Gibraltar will take another important step on its international sporting journey next week as the Gibraltar Rugby Football Union (GRFU) welcomes Mr. Pavel Mysak, General Secretary of Rugby Europe, for a three-day visit between 4 and 6 September.
The visit forms part of the formal review of Gibraltar Rugby’s application to join Rugby Europe. It is a significant moment not just for the sport, but for Gibraltar’s growing profile on the international sporting stage.
Mr. Mysak’s programme will include meetings with the GRFU leadership team, tours of Gibraltar’s sporting facilities and infrastructure, and a community rugby event on Saturday designed to showcase the game’s development and reach across the Rock.
The visit follows a successful legal challenge in the French courts that removed previous barriers to Gibraltar’s membership of Rugby Europe, opening the door for greater inclusion and representation at European level. Chad Thomson, GRFU Chief Executive Officer, said:
“We are on the right path towards our international ambitions, creating opportunities for players to represent their country. Mr. Mysak’s visit is a significant milestone for Gibraltar Rugby, and recognition within Rugby Europe would be a vital step for development, education, and ultimately growing the game as part of Gibraltar’s sporting landscape.”
A successful application would see Gibraltar officially represented in Rugby Europe competitions, opening up new opportunities for local players, coaches and officials, while helping to embed rugby more deeply in community sport and youth development.
The GRFU continues to work on growing the game at all levels and sees this visit as a decisive step forward for rugby and Gibraltar’s deserved place in European sport.

