Gibraltar Rugby Football Union accepted into Rugby Europe

After years of waiting, Gibraltar Rugby’s dreams of joining the international rugby family came true this Friday with Rugby Europe voting in favour of Gibraltar’s application at an AGM held in Alicante, Spain.

Gibraltar Rugby’s representatives gave a presentation at the meeting and answered questions from Rugby Europe member associations present before a vote was cast.

Years of work which culminated in a favourable technical report earlier this year from Rugby Europe’s General Secretary saw Gibraltar accepted as its 50th member at the 107th General Assembly.

The first news of their entry came through social media as Gibraltar Rugby announced: “It’s official! The moment we have waited all these years for has come!”

“At Rugby Europe’s 107th General Assembly, the Gibraltar Rugby Football Union has been accepted as the 50th member of Rugby Europe.”

“The future of Gibraltar Rugby starts now! HUGE shout out to everyone who has given blood, sweat & tears to this cause over the years and every player in Gibraltar who will now benefit.”

The meeting in Alicante was attended by Honorary President Stephen Payas and CEO Chad Thomson.

“We are absolutely delighted with the decision made by our European colleagues to welcome Gibraltar into the International game,” Gibraltar Rugby said in a statement.

“Today is a landmark win for Gibraltar Rugby, and for Gibraltar as a whole.”

“It’s aspirational, it’s transformational, and it opens a new chapter — not just for the sport, but for the opportunities it will create for our community, our clubs, and our future generations of players.”

Mr Thomson added: “It has been a long journey and there are many to thank but in particular the work and effort previous President Maurice Stagnetto contributed over the first 10 years.”

“I would also like to thank [Attorney General] Michael Llamas who from our first meeting together in Paris in 2011 has been a pillar of support, offered incredible guidance on what has on many occasions been very much needed. “

“Of course thanks to the support and the trust the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo has shown to us.”

“Stephen and I would like to extend our sincere thanks and gratitude to all those members and administrators that have contributed and supported this project over the past 15 years.”

“We did it!”

The Gibraltar Government also welcomed the news.

“After a long and protracted application process, including legal recourse, Gibraltar Rugby has finally been accepted as a member of Rugby Europe,” No.6 Convent Place said in a statement.

“The vote took place today, Friday 5th December 2025 at the Rugby Europe Congress held in Alicante, Spain.”

“This means that Gibraltar will now become a full member and will benefit from new relationships with Rugby Europe, and its members, whilst having to meet membership responsibilities.”

The Minister for Sport, Leslie Bruzon sent his congratulations.

“For the second consecutive weekend I am delighted to receive such fantastic news of the acceptance of a local association into an international governing body,” Mr Bruzon said.

“Gibraltar Rugby must be congratulated not only for this successful bid but also for their perseverance and sustained efforts.”

“They have been knocked back several times in what has been a long and arduous process but their persistent efforts have reaped the deserved rewards.”

“A massive congratulations to Chad Thomson, Stephen Payas and all the Rugby fraternity, including those that have contributed to this great outcome.”

“The Government also wishes to recognise the pivotal role played by Maurice Stagnetto, whose many years of dedicated work were instrumental in achieving this milestone.”

“I must also mention the Attorney General Michael Llamas and his team at the Government Law Offices for their assistance throughout.”

“A fantastic day for Gibraltar Rugby!”

The GSD also extended its congratulations to Gibraltar Rugby.

Shadow Minister for Sport Edwin Reyes said: “We would like to extend our congratulations to those involved in this long, drawn-out process and hope Gibraltar's Rugby family can now go on to enjoy the fruits of membership.”