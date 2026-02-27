Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 27th Feb, 2026

Gibraltar Rugby is launching Inner Warrior Camps for women's rugby

By Stephen Ignacio
27th February 2026

Gibraltar Women's Rugby is launching its new Inner Warrior Camps, recruitment drive to coincide with the successful launch of it local x7s league which kicked off at the end of February.

"Inner Warrior Camps will be friendly taster sessions to introduce the game to those wanting to give something new a chance but is also targeted at those who may want to return to the game," said officials.
"There are three camps planned, with the first taking place at 7pm on Tuesday 17th March followed by Camps at the end of April and mid June. However Gibraltar Women's Rugby wants to let everyone know you can just turn up to any training session and you will be welcomed into the fold. For details of training times just get in contact through our Facebook or Instgram pages.
"Rugby believes in its values of Respect, Inclusion, Discipline and Enjoyment. So come join the RIDE.
"Rugby is a place for everyone, irrespective of shape or size. You just need to be brave enough to find your inner warrior.
"So if you want to give rugby a try but never knew how, come check out our Inner Warrior open taster session from ages 16+.
"And who knows, this could lead to representing your country on the world stage.

Those wishing to be a part can join Gibraltar Rugby at the Europa Sports Rugby Bar at 7pm on Tuesday 17th March, with a fun session followed by "a small social to show off the true heart and soul of what makes rugby such an incredible team sport."

