Gibraltar Scouts welcomes new Chief Commissioner

The Scouts Association of Gibraltar has announced the appointment of Chris Gomez as its new Chief Commissioner, also known as the Chief Volunteer of Gibraltar. He succeeds Mark Rodriguez, who has stepped down after ten years in the role.

Mr Gomez has been involved with Scouts since the age of eight and has served as an adult volunteer for more than 22 years. During this time, he has held a range of roles across different Scout sections in Gibraltar, England and Scotland.

In 2011, he led the Gibraltar Unit to the 22nd World Scout Jamboree in Sweden. More recently, he served as Volunteer Development Lead for Gibraltar.

Alongside his Scouting commitments, Mr Gomez is a Chartered Engineer and works as Water Production Director at AquaGib Ltd.

Supporting him in his new role, Nadiushka Saccone has been appointed Deputy Chief Volunteer. Ms Saccone has been an active adult volunteer within the Scouts for more than 25 years, holding roles including Beaver and Cub Leader and Group Scout Leader. She recently retired from her position as a midwife at the GHA after 26 years.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr Gomez said: “It is a privilege and an honour to be entrusted with leading this incredible organisation, which for over 118 years has played a significant role in the development of young people in Gibraltar.”

“I look forward to collaborating with our dedicated volunteers to continue providing opportunities for young people to acquire new experiences, develop lifelong skills, and most importantly, enjoy themselves along the way.”