Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 19th Jan, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gibraltar Scouts welcomes new Chief Commissioner

By Chronicle Staff
19th January 2026

The Scouts Association of Gibraltar has announced the appointment of Chris Gomez as its new Chief Commissioner, also known as the Chief Volunteer of Gibraltar. He succeeds Mark Rodriguez, who has stepped down after ten years in the role.

Mr Gomez has been involved with Scouts since the age of eight and has served as an adult volunteer for more than 22 years. During this time, he has held a range of roles across different Scout sections in Gibraltar, England and Scotland.

In 2011, he led the Gibraltar Unit to the 22nd World Scout Jamboree in Sweden. More recently, he served as Volunteer Development Lead for Gibraltar.

Alongside his Scouting commitments, Mr Gomez is a Chartered Engineer and works as Water Production Director at AquaGib Ltd.

Supporting him in his new role, Nadiushka Saccone has been appointed Deputy Chief Volunteer. Ms Saccone has been an active adult volunteer within the Scouts for more than 25 years, holding roles including Beaver and Cub Leader and Group Scout Leader. She recently retired from her position as a midwife at the GHA after 26 years.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr Gomez said: “It is a privilege and an honour to be entrusted with leading this incredible organisation, which for over 118 years has played a significant role in the development of young people in Gibraltar.”

“I look forward to collaborating with our dedicated volunteers to continue providing opportunities for young people to acquire new experiences, develop lifelong skills, and most importantly, enjoy themselves along the way.”

Most Read

Local News

A family’s loss becomes lasting legacy through organ donation

Tue 13th Jan, 2026

Local News

Planning begins for 2026 and 2027 solar eclipses over Gibraltar

Fri 16th Jan, 2026

Local News

Public invited to comment on Westview Park reclamation plan

Fri 9th Jan, 2026

Local News

Govt invites proposals to redevelop AHQ Building and Rosia Bay

Wed 14th Jan, 2026

Local News

Parents receive guidance as Govt to introduce school phone ban soon

Thu 15th Jan, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

19th January 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Fine Arts Association to launch No Cuesta d’Enero today

19th January 2026

Local News
MedSteps team sets date for 2026 MedSteps5 Challenge

19th January 2026

Local News
Beach clean at Rosia Bay to mark nine years of initiative

19th January 2026

Local News
CM has ‘robust’ legal advice to contest inquiry findings on him, Feetham says 

18th January 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026