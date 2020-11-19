Gibraltar shakes away it’s image as minnows
Opinion and analysis by Stephen Ignacio After seven years of being thrown at the deep end, grouped with the likes of Poland, Germany and Belgium. Of heavy defeats and countless defensive displays against multi-millionaire squads, Gibraltar was given a chance to underline the level at which they can compete comfortably through the introduction of the...
