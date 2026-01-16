Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 16th Jan, 2026

Gibraltar Spring Short Story Competition 2026 launched

Archive image photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Chronicle Staff
16th January 2026

Gibraltar Cultural Services, in conjunction with the Gibraltar Chronicle, has launched the 2026 Gibraltar Spring Short Story Competition, which is open to Gibraltarians and residents of Gibraltar. Entrants may submit one story on any subject.

There are seven categories: School Years 4 to 5 (250 to 350 words), School Years 6 to 7 (250 to 350 words), School Years 8 to 10 (450 to 550 words), School Years 11 to 13 (500 to 1,000 words), Adults aged 18 and over (up to 1,000 words), a Spanish category open to all ages (up to 1,000 words), and a Llanito category open to all ages (up to 1,000 words).

The Ministry of Culture prize for the overall winner is £1,000. There is a £500 first prize in each of the adult English, Spanish and Llanito categories.

Winners in the school categories will receive a voucher and a pen donated by the Gibraltar Chronicle, as well as a trophy from the Ministry of Culture. The winning stories will also be published in the this newspaper.

Entry forms and rules are available at www.culture.gi/forms or from the John Mackintosh Hall reception. Completed forms and stories can be submitted by email to info@culture.gi or handed in at the John Mackintosh Hall reception.

The closing date for entries is Friday March 6 2026.
For further information, contact the Gibraltar Cultural Services Events Department by email at info@culture.gi or by telephone on 20067236.

