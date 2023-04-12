Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 12th Apr, 2023

Gibraltar Squash hosts European Team Championships - Division 3

By Stephen Ignacio
12th April 2023

Gibraltar Squash today hosts the biggest squash tournament ever held on the Rock as countries from across Europe participate in The European Team Championships - Division 3 2023.
Matches started earlier today Wednesday the 12th with both the men’s and women in action
The European Team Championships Division 3 are being held at the Europa Sports Park Squash Facility giving local fans a chance to watch some top level squash.
The Gibraltar Women’s squad is in Group A where they will face Sweden, Croatia, Italy and Malta with Group B made up of Slovenia, Greece, Luxembourg and Romania. The Men’s Squad will face the direct challenge of Italy and Jersey also in Group A. Groups B, C and D will see Slovakia, Greece, Luxembourg, Isle of Man, Norway, Malta, Guernsey, Latvia, Croatia, Romania, Liechtenstein and Slovenia respectively.
Delighted at the prospect of visitors from so many different countries to Gibraltar, the Minister for Sport, Steven Linares, has congratulated the GSA for organising the event and wished the team well: “When considering whether to embark on the largest investment ever in Gibraltar’s sporting infrastructure the aim at the time was to attract top level competitions and, by default, visitors to the Rock under the Event Led Tourism banner. It is fantastic to see that those original concepts are becoming a more frequent reality. This is in addition to the benefits that local sportspeople will derive from such events from a purely sporting context. My thanks to the GSA for their efforts and my best wishes for the squads!”

Latest scores at time of posting and fixture schedules

Data source - www.europeansquash.com

