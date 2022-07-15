Gibraltar Squash Open - Day Two Report

Number one seed and reigning champion, Alison Thompson (SCO), was knocked out of the women’s tournament yesterday by the number six seed, Katie Wells (ENG). Meanwhile in the men’s draw, last year’s finalist Ivan Perez was also knocked out by Ben Smith (ENG) and James Peach continued his seed-busting form!

Katie Wells (ENG) gained a convincing victory over the number one seed, Alison Thompson (SCO) in the women’s tournament with a straight sets victory. Wells dominated the first two games winning them 11-3, 11-4 against a Thompson that was struggling to repeat the form that led to her victory at the previous Open. In the third game, Thompson tried to make a come-back in the middle part of the game, but Wells was too precise and consistent and managed to get her first match point at 10-7. Wells took the match at the second time of asking, booking her place in the semi-final.

In the mens draw, Ivan Perez (ESP) faced Ben Smith (ENG) in a re-run of the final of the Carlisle Open. The higher ranked Perez winning that match 3-2. Smith was looking for revenge but Perez won the first game relatively comfortably 11-4. Smith fought back in the second game, winning by the same margin before losing the third 11-2. The fourth game was closer with Smith levelling the match 11-8 before going on to win the final game with ease 11-1.

James Peach (ENG) came into the tournament on the back of a victory in the Austrian Open where he knocked three seeded players out. Following his defeat of the number one seed, Tom Walsh in the previous round, Peach made it five seeds in a row with a relatively straightforward victory over the number six seed Stuart MacGregor (ENG) 11-4, 11-3, 11-7.

Welshman Elliot Morris Devred seeded eight, faced number four seed Austrian Aqeel Rehman looking to improve his quarter final placing last time around. Devred won the first two games to gain a solid lead. In the third game, Rehman looked to come back and a close battle ensued with Devred coming through, taking the third 14-12 to advance to the semis.

The remaining quarter final was the only match in the men’s draw where seedings were followe, with Edmon Lopez (ESP) beating Joeri Hapers (BEL) in straight games 11-4, 11-4, 11-5.

The remaining women’s quarter finals also followed seeding with last year’s finalist, Marta Dominguez Fernandez, overcoming American Caroline Fouts in the longest game of the day! Dominguez Fernandez took the first game in a close fought battle 13-11, but Fouts came back strongly winning the second 11-4. Dominguez Fernandez had to fight hard to get back in control of the game, winning the third game 15-13 before closing the match out 11-5.

Rana Ismail (4) of Egypt overcame the loss of the first game against Saran Nghiem (5) (ENG) to book her place in the semis. Meanwhile second seed Nadeen Kotb progressed to the semis with a straight-sets win over Kiera Marshall. Marshall did not make it easy with each of the games being keenly fought, Kotb winning 12-10, 14-12, 11-8.