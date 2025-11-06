Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 6th Nov, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gibraltar student highlights transformative power of education in UK Youth Parliament address

By Chronicle Staff
6th November 2025

Isabella Azopardi, a 16-year-old student from Bayside School, has addressed the UK Youth Parliament at the House of Commons, where she spoke about the pivotal role of education in shaping Gibraltar’s identity and future.

Selected to represent Gibraltar following a recent essay competition, Ms Azopardi described education as “the tidal wave that carries ambition, innovation and hope”, emphasising its capacity to unite communities and prepare young people for an increasingly complex and interconnected world.

Speaking “as a proud British Gibraltarian” with her father Reggie in attendance, Ms Azopardi praised Gibraltar’s education system for blending British academic standards with Mediterranean warmth and cultural diversity. She said Gibraltar’s schools foster empathy, creativity and critical thinking, offering all children the opportunity to flourish, regardless of background.

She described education as a “moral imperative” and called for continued efforts to adapt schools to global change, strengthen innovation and improve access to learning, particularly for girls in parts of the world where education remains a privilege.

Ms Azopardi concluded that by advancing education, Gibraltar contributes to wider change, inspiring imagination, courage and compassion beyond its shores.

The Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia, said: “I congratulate Isabella Azopardi for speaking so confidently on this important topic. Her words remind us that Gibraltar’s commitment to education is not only about academic excellence but about nurturing the values that define who we are as a community: compassion, resilience and opportunity for all.”

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Spanish police arrest fugitive wanted for murder as he tried to enter Gib

Tue 4th Nov, 2025

Local News

Gibraltar census shows sharp rise in over 65s as population ages and grows to 37,936

Wed 5th Nov, 2025

UK/Spain News

Spanish complaint over Eastside project sent back to La Linea court on appeal - report 

Tue 4th Nov, 2025

Local News

Census puts spotlight on Rock’s multi-national community

Wed 5th Nov, 2025

Features

Newly exposed base of Spanish wall reveals the extents of Gibraltar’s ‘second line of defence’

Mon 3rd Nov, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

6th November 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Man found guilty of domestic abuse offences

6th November 2025

Local News
Ministry of Equality to mark International Men’s Day with workshops and public lecture

6th November 2025

Local News
Christmas Saturdays in Town to return this December

6th November 2025

Local News
Cortes visits Nautilus Project’s seagrass nursery

6th November 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025