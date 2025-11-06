Gibraltar student highlights transformative power of education in UK Youth Parliament address

Isabella Azopardi, a 16-year-old student from Bayside School, has addressed the UK Youth Parliament at the House of Commons, where she spoke about the pivotal role of education in shaping Gibraltar’s identity and future.

Selected to represent Gibraltar following a recent essay competition, Ms Azopardi described education as “the tidal wave that carries ambition, innovation and hope”, emphasising its capacity to unite communities and prepare young people for an increasingly complex and interconnected world.

Speaking “as a proud British Gibraltarian” with her father Reggie in attendance, Ms Azopardi praised Gibraltar’s education system for blending British academic standards with Mediterranean warmth and cultural diversity. She said Gibraltar’s schools foster empathy, creativity and critical thinking, offering all children the opportunity to flourish, regardless of background.

She described education as a “moral imperative” and called for continued efforts to adapt schools to global change, strengthen innovation and improve access to learning, particularly for girls in parts of the world where education remains a privilege.

Ms Azopardi concluded that by advancing education, Gibraltar contributes to wider change, inspiring imagination, courage and compassion beyond its shores.

The Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia, said: “I congratulate Isabella Azopardi for speaking so confidently on this important topic. Her words remind us that Gibraltar’s commitment to education is not only about academic excellence but about nurturing the values that define who we are as a community: compassion, resilience and opportunity for all.”