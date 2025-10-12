Gibraltar surprise holding strong in 3-0 defeat against now World Cup bound Croatia

Croatia 3–0 Gibraltar

Fruk 30’

L. Sučić 78’

Erlić 90’+6’

(Penalty missed by Majer 57’)

Match Report

Gibraltar walked away from their match against Croatia with their heads held high. A 3–0 defeat to one of Europe’s top footballing nations was no disgrace, particularly given the calibre of players they faced — including the legendary Luka Modrić, who came off the bench to a roaring home crowd.

Over the 96 minutes, Gibraltar managed just 92 completed passes as they weathered relentless pressure. Croatia’s side, made up of players from Europe’s top leagues, dominated possession, but Gibraltar’s discipline, organisation, and defensive resilience earned them respect.

This was a vastly different performance from the disappointing outing against New Caledonia days earlier. The stern “hairdryer” talk delivered by head coach Scott Wiseman after that defeat clearly had an effect. His players stepped out in Vardec determined to show a stronger image and regain pride.

Expectations were low before kick-off. The last time these two sides met, Croatia had won 7–0 in Faro. Many feared another heavy defeat. Instead, Gibraltar stood firm. Once again, it was their goalkeeper — this time 20-year-old Jaylan Hankin — who produced the kind of heroic performance that has become a hallmark of Gibraltar’s recent history. From the first minute to the last, he was exceptional, capping it off with a superb penalty save midway through the second half.

If Gibraltar needed leadership and composure at the back, Hankin provided it in abundance.

Wiseman made a bold decision in handing a start to 19-year-old Perrera, and the youngster did not disappoint. Missing key players such as Graeme Torrilla, and with Britto absent and Olivero once again left out, Gibraltar still managed to field a solid defensive unit that showed great unity. It was reminiscent of those battling performances against France, the Netherlands, the Republic of Ireland, and Greece — matches in which Gibraltar also kept the scorelines respectable against world-class opposition.

From the opening whistle, Croatia pressed hard. Inside the first few minutes, Annesley, Lopes and Richards were already throwing themselves into challenges to clear danger. Richards’ calm clearance in the sixth minute allowed Tjay De Barr to draw a foul and give Gibraltar a brief breather.

Croatia carved out chances early on — a shot wide from close range after nine minutes, another against the post on 22. Hankin made several critical stops, including one brave block to the face from point-blank range. By the half-hour mark, he had already made four top-class saves.

The breakthrough finally came in the 30th minute. Fruk rose between two defenders to head home from close range, leaving Hankin with no chance. Gibraltar, however, refused to crumble. Richards made a rare foray forward, only to be crowded out, while the defence continued to hold firm as Croatia fired free kicks narrowly over the bar.

At half-time, Gibraltar trailed just 1–0 — a respectable score given the wave of attacks they had faced.

The second half followed a similar pattern. Jolley and Valarino threw themselves in front of shots, while Ronan foul in the 55th minute handed Croatia a golden opportunity from the penalty spot. Yet Hankin guessed correctly, diving low to his left to deny Majer, sparking huge celebrations among the Gibraltar bench. It was a moment reminiscent of Jordan Perez’s famous save against Germany and another proud addition to Gibraltar’s growing list of goalkeeping heroics.

Wiseman introduced fresh legs, with Clinton replacing Perrera just after the hour mark. Gibraltar were tiring but continued to frustrate Croatia, slowing the game and breaking up play whenever possible. For twenty minutes, the hosts struggled to find rhythm — the crowd growing restless until Modrić entered to restore control in midfield.

Croatia’s second goal finally arrived in the 78th minute. Hankin saved the initial shot, but the rebound fell kindly for Luka Sučić, who finished into the unguarded corner despite Louie Annesley’s effort to cover the line. With just over ten minutes left, Gibraltar could still hold their heads high, having kept one of the world’s best sides at bay for so long.

Modrić almost scored himself in the 86th minute with a curling effort, but Ethan Jolley’s slight deflection diverted it wide. As the clock ran down, Mouelhi replaced Annesley, and youngsters Del Rio and Jessop were brought on for valuable late experience against elite opposition.

In stoppage time, Croatia grabbed a third. A Modrić corner was flicked on and bundled in by Erlić in the 96th minute, sealing a 3–0 final scoreline.

For Croatia, it was a celebratory night — their manager’s 100th match in charge, another qualification secured for a major tournament following the Faroe Islands’ win over Czechia earlier that evening.

For Gibraltar, though, this was a night of redemption. A brave defensive display, a penalty save, and a performance full of spirit restored pride to the side. Against world-class opposition, Gibraltar once again proved that resilience, organisation, and belief can make even the smallest footballing nation stand tall.