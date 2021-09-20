Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 20th Sep, 2021

Gibraltar to welcome back professional squash

By Stephen Ignacio
19th September 2021

The Gibraltar Squash Association is set to open its doors to squash stars from across the world with the return of professional squash in October. The event will form part of the Professional Squash Association’s Challenger and Satellite Tours with results counting towards the professionals’ world rankings.

Chris Dunckley, Gibraltar Squash Association explained, “Running alongside the PSA men’s and women’s events will be the GSA Open event for amateurs. The amateur event has also attracted talent from across Europe, and particularly the U.K., with players competing for four different titles.

“The fantastic new facilities at the Europa Sports Park will play host to the largest ever squash tournament held in Gibraltar, with over one hundred players from at many different countries competing to be the best in their division.”

“The amateur Open events for Men, Women, Veterans and Vintage players will run from 13th October until the 23rd. The professionals will join the tournament on the 20th October, with all finals being played on the 23rd October.”

“Spectator entrance to this world ranking event is free, so if you would like to enjoy some top class sport, a pint or two of real ale and beautiful views of Spain and Africa, then come along to the Europa Sports Park! Check out gibraltarsquash.com for playing schedules.”

