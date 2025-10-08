Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 8th Oct, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gibraltar Tourism attends 67th MedCruise General Assembly in Šibenik, Croatia

By Chronicle Staff
7th October 2025

Gibraltar Tourism took part in the 67th MedCruise General Assembly held in Šibenik, Croatia, as active members of the MedCruise Association.

Representing Gibraltar were Kevin Bossino, Chief Executive Officer of Gibraltar Tourism Product Development, and Audisa Rodriguez, Senior Executive Officer at the Gibraltar Tourist Board. The event brought together representatives from ports and associate members across the MedCruise network, which includes more than 159 ports and 50 associate members.

The assembly provided opportunities for collaboration and business development. During the event, Gibraltar held 11 business-to-business meetings with cruise itinerary planners and participated in sessions on cruise community engagement, destination development, economic impact assessments and upcoming Frontex arrangements. The team also contributed to the Constitution Advice Study Committee, helping to shape the future direction of the association.

The Minister for Tourism, Christian Santos, said: “These meetings provide an invaluable platform for exchanging ideas, forging stronger connections, and showcasing Gibraltar’s strengths as a cruise destination.”

Most Read

Local News

New residency applications for UK and EEA nationals temporarily suspended

Tue 7th Oct, 2025

Sports

NWYC2025 - Australia Netball World Youth Cup Champions

Sun 28th Sep, 2025

Opinion & Analysis

The Cauldron Gibraltar has a housing crisis. Let’s try and solve it.

Tue 7th Oct, 2025

Local News

Stellar students achieve top marks in rare academic feat

Mon 29th Sep, 2025

Local News

Two men arrested following assault on off-duty police officer

Mon 6th Oct, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

7th October 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Condemnation and increased police presence after street fight outside school

7th October 2025

Local News
British Forces Gibraltar signs the Pledge for Dyslexia

7th October 2025

Local News
Sir Vince Cable to appear at Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival 2025

7th October 2025

Local News
Ministry of Equality marks United Nations Day of Older Persons

7th October 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025