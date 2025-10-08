Gibraltar Tourism attends 67th MedCruise General Assembly in Šibenik, Croatia

Gibraltar Tourism took part in the 67th MedCruise General Assembly held in Šibenik, Croatia, as active members of the MedCruise Association.

Representing Gibraltar were Kevin Bossino, Chief Executive Officer of Gibraltar Tourism Product Development, and Audisa Rodriguez, Senior Executive Officer at the Gibraltar Tourist Board. The event brought together representatives from ports and associate members across the MedCruise network, which includes more than 159 ports and 50 associate members.

The assembly provided opportunities for collaboration and business development. During the event, Gibraltar held 11 business-to-business meetings with cruise itinerary planners and participated in sessions on cruise community engagement, destination development, economic impact assessments and upcoming Frontex arrangements. The team also contributed to the Constitution Advice Study Committee, helping to shape the future direction of the association.

The Minister for Tourism, Christian Santos, said: “These meetings provide an invaluable platform for exchanging ideas, forging stronger connections, and showcasing Gibraltar’s strengths as a cruise destination.”