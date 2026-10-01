Gibraltar Triathlon Scene Stronger Than Ever After San Roque Sprint

Gibraltar’s triathlon scene continues to go from strength to strength, with a large local contingent taking part in the XII Triatlón Sprint in San Roque on Saturday, September 26.

Two performances were particularly worthy of mention. Charlie Walker and Nicky Macedo had both already competed earlier that same morning in the gruelling cycling time trial Island Games qualifier before heading to San Roque to take on the triathlon.

Macedo, sporting her new bicycle ‘Factor OSTRO VAM’, went on to clock the fastest female bike split, rounding off an impressive day across two events. Walker also produced another strong performance, adding a further chapter to the season-long family rivalry with his father, Gibraltar triathlon legend Chris Walker.

Charlie is now 3-0 up this season against his dad. With the Endurance Swim and the Malaga Half Ironman still to come, the question now is whether he can turn that into an impressive *5-0* before the season is over. Watch this space.

There is, however, still plenty of racing ahead.

This Sunday’s attention turns to the Barcelona Ironman, where Andrew Gordon, aka “The Dr”, will tackle the full Ironman distance with Gibraltar’s national best time firmly in his sights.

A possible sub-nine-hour attempt could be on the cards. No pressure, Dr.

Gibraltar’s triathletes then have the opportunity to race on home soil with the local triathlon on 11 October. Anyone wishing to take part should look for the event on Facebook to register.

The action then moves to the Malaga Half Ironman on October 18, where another strong Gibraltar contingent will take to the start line.

The flat and fast Malaga bike course should particularly suit Nicky Podesta, whose improvement this season has been one of the standout stories of the local scene. Podesta has progressed to the point of achieving the Island Games qualifying time, and Malaga will provide another opportunity to show just how far he has come.

With Barcelona, the local triathlon and Malaga still ahead, there is plenty more racing to come before the curtain finally comes down on the season.

Would you like to start enjoying triathlon? Search us on Facebook “Gibraltar Triathlon”.

Source GTA