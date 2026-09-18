Second win for Gibraltar men’s padel at world cup

Gibraltar men’s senior padel squad celebrated another victory to secure a 17th-24th placed play-off finale at the FIP Senior World Cup.

Playing in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Gibraltar, having faced defeat against Mexico, were then to play Finland, where they were beaten 5-0 on the day.

The men’s third group match saw them come face to face with Austria.

This was to be a tight contest, with Gibraltar’s men’s team winning 3-2, their second victory in the competition.

It now sets them towards a 17th-24th finish from a total of 32 teams entering the competition.

Gibraltar’s debut on the international competitive stage has seen them grab two victories from four, with Poland providing their first victory in the crucial qualifiers into the group stage.

The team, prior to their match against Uruguay, were congratulated for their success by Minister for Sport Leslie Bruzon.

The women's team drawn into a group with both Sweden and Australia found it a tough contest now having lost their two group matches by a 5-0 scoreline.