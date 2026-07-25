Gibraltar U18s fall to Moldova in final quarter after short comeback

Gibraltar's U18 men were to face Moldova in the FIBA U18 EuroBasket Division C classification matches for positions 5-8 being held in Albania.

Gibraltar were to provide a tight contest in the opening quarter, which ended with Moldova leading 16-13.

The momentum continued into the second quarter with a tightly contested match, where Moldova maintained their early advantage before widening it to five points midway through the quarter to lead 20-15.

Moldova continued to extend their lead, opening up a nine-point advantage at 29-20 with just over four minutes remaining before halftime.

It was a fast-paced match, but one punctuated by errors from both sides, resulting in a relatively low-scoring opening half.

This allowed Gibraltar to reduce the deficit to six points with three minutes remaining in the second quarter.

Gibraltar cut the margin further to four points at 31-27 with two minutes left before halftime.

Continuing to exert pressure on their opponents, Gibraltar reduced the deficit to just two points at 31-29 with over a minute still to play.

Sensing they could complete the comeback, Gibraltar first levelled at 31-31 before taking the lead at 33-31 with under a minute remaining before the break.

An intense spell of momentum saw Gibraltar break forward again, forcing another foul from which they added to their tally to extend their lead to 35-31. The dramatic comeback came at a crucial stage as halftime approached.

Gibraltar went into the interval holding a 37-31 lead.

Already over halfway towards surpassing their previous highest score of the tournament—62 points in an 82-62 defeat to Armenia—Gibraltar were now looking for their first victory.

Gibraltar started the third quarter on the front foot, attacking their opponents and earning two free throws. They missed the first but converted the second to extend their lead to 38-31.

Winning rebounds in attack and remaining compact in defence, Gibraltar prevented Moldova from reducing the deficit.

At the same time, they increased their own tally to 42-31 with two minutes played in the third quarter.

Maintaining a high tempo and now converting their free throws, Gibraltar continued to build their lead to 44-31 before Moldova found the basket for the first time after more than three minutes of play.

Taking advantage of Moldova's errors through their urgency and intensity, Gibraltar continued to pile on the pressure, moving into a 46-35 lead midway through the third quarter.

Still, however, the lead was far from secure. Moldova's next score reduced the deficit to 46-39.

Moldova continued to raise their game, reducing the gap to just five points with a series of quick breaks to make it 46-41.

As hesitation crept into Gibraltar's game, they managed to increase the score to 48-41, only for Moldova to respond immediately with a three-pointer before quickly regaining possession.

With three minutes remaining before the final interval, two costly turnovers allowed Moldova to level the score at 48-48. Gibraltar's eleven-point advantage had disappeared, forcing them to reset against a revitalised Moldova.

Moldova then took the lead at 49-48 before adding another point from the free-throw line following a defensive foul to make it 50-48.

Gibraltar, who had attacked the basket so freely earlier in the quarter, now found themselves being halted by Moldova's increased defensive intensity. Moldova capitalised with quick counter-attacks to continue adding to their tally.

Gibraltar reduced the margin with a three-pointer to make it 52-51 with just over a minute remaining in the quarter. It remained a finely balanced contest, with little separating the two sides.

The third quarter finished with Moldova holding the narrowest of advantages at 55-53, leaving everything to play for in the final quarter.

The momentum from the end of the third quarter continued into the opening minutes of the fourth, with tensions running high on the court.

Gibraltar narrowed the deficit to two points after drawing a foul while attacking.

The score stood at 58-56, but Gibraltar were unable to level immediately after losing possession.

Moldova stretched their lead once again to 62-56 with eight minutes remaining as Gibraltar failed to capitalise on their attacking opportunities.

With six minutes left to play, Moldova increased their advantage to 66-58. Gibraltar remained within touching distance and refused to give way.

However, they were unable to halt Moldova's growing momentum as their opponents surged ahead to lead 74-58.

Stuck on 58 points, Gibraltar watched Moldova steadily increase their tally. With two minutes remaining, the scoreboard read 76-58.

Successive baskets provided Gibraltar with some respite as the score moved to 78-63, but Moldova immediately responded with two three-pointers to extend their lead to 84-63.

The collapse of Gibraltar's comeback was all but complete during the final quarter. Gibraltar did, however, go on to record their highest score of the tournament, although they ultimately suffered a 99-67 defeat.