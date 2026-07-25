Maddock another of Gibraltar's emerging swimming talents took to the pool

It was a busy morning in Glasgow for Team Gibraltar's swimmers, with Katie Maddocks the third to take to the blocks.

Katie competed in Heat One of the women's 100m backstroke, where she lined up against Brunei Darussalam's Sharmeen Mohammad Mharvin, Seychelles' Aaliyah Palestrini and Papua New Guinea's Joanna Chen.

The race was another demonstration of the emerging talent within Gibraltar swimming, with 14-year-old Maddocks scheduled to compete in four events over the coming days.

One of the slowest away from the blocks, she found herself in fourth place at the 50m turn with a split of 35.88 seconds before finishing in 1:13.63.

Although she finished fourth in her heat, the youngster was the youngest swimmer in the race and showed her determination to compete on the Commonwealth Games stage. Gibraltar's national record of 1:11.65 remained intact.

Maddock a debutant in the Commonwealth Games was optimistic she would be more prepared for the next events as she explained that nerves had played their part in what was her first race in the Commonwealth Games.

