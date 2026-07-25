400m Freestyle proves tough one for Gibraltar swimmers

Gibraltar's final swimmers to take to the pool on Saturday at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games were Christian Chang-Chipolina and Adam Burns, both competing in Heat Two of the men's 400m freestyle.

The pair lined up against Khai Xin Tan (MAS), Oscar Maddrell (IOM), Samuel Sterry (JEY), Connor MacDonald (CAY), Zachary Maiden (GGY) and Muhammad Ahmed Durrani (PAK).

It proved to be a tough race for the two Gibraltar swimmers, who found themselves in seventh and eighth place for much of the event, with Burns holding a narrow advantage over Chang-Chipolina.

At the halfway mark, Burns turned in 2:12.26, while Chang-Chipolina recorded a split of 2:16.02.

Burns finished in 4:30.52, with Chang-Chipolina clocking 4:34.15.

Debutants in the Commonwealth Games nerves played their role which the swimmers now hope to have learnt from for their next races.

The 18-year-old Burns is scheduled to compete in one further event over the coming days, while 17-year-old Chang-Chipolina is due to race twice more.

A very young Gibraltar swim team providing many positives for the future.