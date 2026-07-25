Kent misses out on semi-finals finishing as a reserve in the 100m breaststroke at Glasgow 2026 heats

The Team Gibraltar swim team had a brief moment of respite between the women's 100m backstroke and the women's 100m breaststroke, with no Gibraltar swimmer entered in the men's 100m butterfly.

Attention soon turned back to the pool as one of Gibraltar's medal hopes, Asia Kent, prepared for Heat Three of the women's 100m breaststroke.

Kent had been drawn alongside host nation hopeful Anna Morgan and Australia's Sienna Toohey, the latter entering the event with the second-fastest seed time of all the competitors.

The Gibraltar swimmer faced a formidable challenge, with six of her seven rivals holding faster entry times. Alicia Kok Shun had entered with a time of 1:15.15, Sabrina Lyn (JAM) 1:09.00, Anna Morgan (SCO) 1:07.65, Sienna Toohey (AUS) 1:05.97, Lanihei Connolly (COK) 1:07.40 and Theodora Taylor (WAL) 1:08.12. Kent's entry time of 1:10.94 stood as Gibraltar's national record.

Aware that beating any of the higher-seeded swimmers could result in another national record, Kent knew she faced a significant test.

With only the 16 fastest swimmers from the four heats progressing to the semi-finals, Kent had an outside chance of qualification, although it was always going to be a difficult task.

The heat also featured Vaoahi Afu (TGA), making for a highly competitive field.

Kent found the pace demanding, turning sixth at the 50m mark with a split of 33.18 seconds before finishing sixth in 1:13.22. Toohey won the heat in 1:07.30, ahead of Wales' Theodora Taylor and the Cook Islands' Lanihei Connolly. Scotland's Anna Morgan finished fourth in 1:09.21, just ahead of the Gibraltar swimmer.

After the completion of Heat Three, Kent was 11th overall with one heat still to come.

The final heat produced seven swimmers who recorded faster times, leaving Kent 18th overall among the 28 competitors. All the swimmers who had finished ahead of her qualified. She finished just two places outside the semi-final qualification positions and was named as a reserve should any of the qualified swimmers withdraw before the next stage of the competition.