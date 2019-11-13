Gibraltar U19 match moved to tomorrow due to weather conditions
The Gibraltar U19 have not had a great start to their U19 UEFA European Qualifier group 10 matches with their first match against host Austria scheduled for today postponed due to snow. Gibraltar will now play Austria at 1300hrs tomorrow Thursday. The Under 19s are also due to play the Republic of Ireland U19 on...
