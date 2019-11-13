Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 13th Nov, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Gibraltar U19 match moved to tomorrow due to weather conditions

By Stephen Ignacio
13th November 2019

The Gibraltar U19 have not had a great start to their U19 UEFA European Qualifier group 10 matches with their first match against host Austria scheduled for today postponed due to snow. Gibraltar will now play Austria at 1300hrs tomorrow Thursday. The Under 19s are also due to play the Republic of Ireland U19 on...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

RGP investigating Mid Harbour Estate incident

Thu 7th Nov, 2019

UK/Spain News

Socialists and left-wing party reach coalition deal in Spain

Tue 12th Nov, 2019

Local News

Marines reunite in remembrance and camaraderie

Tue 12th Nov, 2019

Local News

Spain tests no-deal Brexit passport controls, causing border logjam

Wed 9th Oct, 2019

Local News

MoD to test response to nuclear incident at Z berth

Tue 12th Nov, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

13th November 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Basketball - Youth back in competitive mode

13th November 2019

Sports
Its the big matchday this Thursday for U21s

13th November 2019

Sports
Gibraltar U19 match moved to tomorrow due to weather conditions

13th November 2019

Sports
Netherlands U21 arrive today to play Gibraltar U21

13th November 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019