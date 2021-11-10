Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 10th Nov, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Gibraltar U19s kept to their tasks even facing heavy defeat against Croatia (full match report)

By Stephen Ignacio
10th November 2021

A very young Gibraltar team which had to play knowing that this was not the strongest under 19 side Gibraltar could offer on paper took on a Croatia under 19 on Wednesday. The Croatian team taller and physically bigger in build than Gibraltar also had among them players who were already knocking on the doors...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Features

Filming for ‘The Mount 2’ begins

Mon 8th Nov, 2021

Brexit

Frontex completes trial of new automated system tested at Gibraltar border

Fri 5th Nov, 2021

Local News

Gibraltarian chef to compete in 'MasterChef: the Professionals'

Fri 29th Oct, 2021

Local News

HMS Dragon visits Gibraltar to support Maritime Week

Mon 8th Nov, 2021

Local News

Govt bans teacher over ‘inappropriate’ relationship with student

Wed 3rd Nov, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

10th November 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar under 21s play Wales

10th November 2021

Sports
“All we want is respect”- athletics starts to speak out

9th November 2021

Sports
Mons Calpe takes lead in Futsal first division

9th November 2021

Sports
Women’s Rock cup semi finals results sees Lions favorite for double

9th November 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021