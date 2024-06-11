Gibraltar U21 finish with a clean-sheet against San Marino

Following their 3-0 defeat at the hands of San Marino last week, Gibraltar’s Under 21 were to make a comeback to return with a well deserved hard-fought clean sheet under their belts in the second of the double header international friendly played in San Marino.

A second half which saw Gibraltar create opportunities to take the lead saw Gibraltar turning the tables on the host as they sought to break the deadlock.

Although expectations had been high for Gibraltar’s Under 21 to return with a win, San Marino proved to be tough opponents on home soil. The 0-0 scoreline highlighting the narrow margins between both sides. Gibraltar’s Under 21 significantly depleted by the use of key under 21 players within the senior national team, but providing a platform for players bidding for senior selection.

The Gibraltar Under 21s next play against Sweden on September 6th befoe their final Group C match against North Macedonia which will be played at Europa Sports stadium.